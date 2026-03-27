Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted ahead of launch with new colours and bold design

New Delhi:

Royal Enfield, one of the most celebrated and appreciated bike brands, is all set to launch its latest addition, the Guerrilla 450, in the Indian market. Ahead of the official launch, the motorcycle has been spotted at dealers at various places, which gives a clear look at the design and major features.

As per the latest images which surface, it was suggested that the company might focus on a sporty and modern roadster design to attract younger riders.

Guerrilla 450: New colours and bold style statement

One oft he biggest highlights of the new Guerrilla 450 bike is the fresh colour options. The bike was seen in:

New red colour variant

Smart grey finish

These colour options give the bike a more aggressive and premium look.

The design also includes:

Short front cowl

Rear seat cowl

These additions will enhance the sporty appeal while keeping the overall design familiar.

Improved tyres for better grip

The Guerrilla 450 is expected to come with Vredestein tyres that look similar to those you see on the Triumph Speed 400.

These tyres are expert, popularly known for the following:

Better road grips

Improved handling

Enhanced performance in both dry and wet conditions

This upgrade could significantly improve the riding experience with enhanced confidence.

Comfort and riding experience

The new Guerrilla 450 bike features a flatter handlebar, which may provide the following:

A more aggressive riding posture

Better control during high-speed riding

However, some riders are reportedly expecting an improvement, speaking of the rear suspension. As the earlier setups were reported to be lightly stiff on the Indian roads, some bikers shared.

Engine and performance

Mechanically, the Guerrilla 450 is expected to remain unchanged.

It will come with a 452cc single-cylinder engine

Power output: 39.5 bhp

Torque: 40 Nm

This setup claims to deliver strong performance for both city rides as well as highway cruising.

Overall, with the bold design, powerful engine and upgraded components, the new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is expected to be a strong contender in the mid-price segment cruiser bike.