Yamaha launches world's first scooter with airbag, check key features

New Delhi:

The popularity of two-wheelers is rising, and data suggest that scooter volume penetration has reached a record 36 per cent year-to-date FY26, up from 33 per cent. To cater to the needs of new customers, Yamaha has introduced the world's first airbag-equipped scooter, the Tricity 300. This scooter not only offers better balance and stability with its three wheels but also features advanced safety technology, such as airbags, commonly found in cars. The airbag on this scooter is fitted in the front. It uses advanced sensors that instantly detect collisions. In the event of a frontal accident, the airbag immediately deploys, preventing the rider from falling forward. This system is specifically designed to provide greater safety to the rider even without a seat belt.

Upgrades in design and technology

The 2026 model of the Yamaha Tricity 300 features a new and sporty design. It features LED lighting, a new front panel, and stylish tail lamps. Additionally, the scooter features a brake control system, unified braking system, and traction control, which maintain better balance even during sudden braking.

Scooter comes with these smart features

This scooter features a 4.2-inch TFT display and a 2.8-inch LCD screen. It also offers smartphone connectivity via Garmin navigation and the MyRide app. The rider can also view call and music alerts. Additionally, it features keyless start, ample storage, a parking brake, and a learning multi-wheel system, which makes the scooter more stable when cornering. A standing assist system helps maintain balance even when stopped.

This scooter is powered by a 292cc engine that produces 28 PS of power and 28.9 Nm of torque. It comes mated to an automatic gearbox and claims a mileage of around 30 kmpl. Additionally, it features a new catalytic converter, making it compliant with the latest emission regulations.

This scooter is currently scheduled for launch in Europe this year, and customers will get both airbag and non-airbag options. However, no official information has been provided regarding its launch in India.