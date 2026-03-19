BMW M2 CS launched in India at Rs 1.66 crore: Fastest compact car with Merino leather finish

New Delhi:

The BMW M2 CS has officially launched in India at Rs 1.66 crore (ex-showroom). The new addition in the German car company is a rare find, and it comes as a fully built-up import. The company has been building only a limited number of cars in the Indian market, so if you are willing to book for yourself, then you need to act fast.

BMW M2 CS Limited Edition: Powerful engine and high-speed performance

Talking about the power, the new M2 CS sits at the top of the M2 line-up, with multiple upgrades on the spec sheet.

The car runs on a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that cranks out 530bhp and 650Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed automatic. With this strength, the car will be capable of going straight to the rear wheels, so you get a pure, rear-driven sports car experience every time you hit the throttle.

(Image Source : BMW M2 CS)BMW M2 CS

And the numbers? The M2 CS rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and can keep going until it hits 302 km/h. That puts it right up there with some of the fastest cars in its class.

Lightweight build with track-focused upgrades

But BMW did not just stop at more power, but they also trimmed down the fat look of the car too.

The M2 CS is about 30kg lighter when compared to the M2 car – all thanks to the smart use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic in the roof, boot lid, and mirror caps. Not only do you get a quicker car, but it’s also sharper and more agile on twisty roads and race tracks. There’s a lowered suspension setup, and the chassis has been specifically tuned for the CS, so you’ll feel the difference the moment you push it through a corner.

(Image Source : BMW M2 CS)BMW M2 CS

Sporty design and premium interior

Visually, this car means business. You will get a ducktail spoiler, oversized air intakes and wheels that are staggered in size – 19 inches up front, 20 at the back.

Stepping inside the car, the theme continues – the M Carbon bucket seats hold you in place, while Alcantara and Merino leather finishes give the cabin a race-ready yet premium vibe, claims the company. And for tech, BMW’s latest infotainment system will help the user to keep connected.

Record-breaking Nürburgring performance

The new M2 CS has set a new record for compact cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, lapping it in just 7 minutes and 25.5 seconds.

That is not just fast, but it is also a statement. This car is not just for showrooms, but rather, it is built for people who actually want to drive and drive hard.