Renault Duster launched at Rs 10.49 lakh: Full variant-wise features and booking details

New Delhi:

Renault Duster is back in India, and it is definitely not what you remember. The updated SUV has made a comeback with a sharp new look, a bunch of the latest tech upgrades and prices ranging from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Duster returns with modern features

Renault has created the new Duster to be a go-to car for anyone in the country, as it has witnessed the tough SUV market competition. This new version is packed with modern tech and better safety for a confident style upgrade, as per the needs of Indian roads’ safety.

Variant lineup explained

The company has unleashed how the lineup shakes out: five variants—Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+, and Iconic. Each step up adds more features.

(Image Source : RENAULT DUSTER)Renault Duster

Authentic variant (Base)

The entry-level Duster variant comes well-equipped with:

It comes with LED headlamps and tail lamps

17-inch wheels and skid plates

7-inch TFT driver display

Tilt and telescopic steering

Rear AC vents and all power windows

Remote keyless entry and auto headlamps

Up to 35 safety features

This makes it a strong base option for budget-conscious buyers.

Evolution variant

In addition to the base features, the Evolution model offers the following:

LED connected tail lamps and alloy wheels

It features a 10.1-inch infotainment system

It has wireless connectivity

Cruise control and rear-view camera

Paddle shifters and electronic parking brake (DCT variants)

Techno and Techno+ variants

These mid-spec variants bring more premium features, like:

Electric panoramic sunroof for a premium feel

Dual-zone automatic climate control feature

Connected car technology

Blind-spot monitoring and parking assist

Hill descent control and hands-free access

These Duster variants are expected to be the most popular among buyers, as per the market demand.

Iconic variant (Top-end Duster)

The top-spec Iconic variant comes fully loaded with high-end features:

It comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Leatherette interiors and ambient lighting (48 colours)

Powered and ventilated front seats

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS with 17 safety features

Multiple driving modes

It also includes OpenR Link with Google built in, enhancing the in-car tech experience.

Engine and booking details

Renault has further revealed the strong demand for the Turbo TCe 160 DCT (1.8 L hybrid) variant, which is already fully booked due to high demand. Bookings for the models are open with a token amount of Rs 21,000, while deliveries (excluding the hybrid version) are expected to start from mid-April 2026.

Duster made a strong comeback in the SUV segment

Overall, the Renault Duster looks like a strong contender in the SUV market of India with competitive prices, modern tech and safety features, and multiple variants (to make customers choose as per their requirements). And with the new variant, it aims at winning back buyers looking for rugged value with plenty of performance.