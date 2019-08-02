e-tron: Audi's first all-electric SUV unveiled in India | See Photos

Image Source : FILE Audi e-tron side view

The German luxury carmaker, Audi unveiled its new all-electric SUV e-tron on Friday.

Audi e-tron is the marque's first fully electric SUV. The India-bound sporty SUV combines the space and comfort of a typical luxury class SUV with a range suitable for everyday use, catapulting the driver into a new era with the electric all-wheel drive.

The new Audi e-tron will run 400 km on full charge and will do 0-100 acceleration in 5,7 seconds. Audi e-tron SUV will have AC and DC charging options, the AC charger will take 4.5-8.5 hours to full charge the car depending on the two available charger varients, 11W and 22W. The DC charger will full charge the car in 30 mins.

⁦@AudiOfficial⁩ launches all-electric SUV #etron in their launch event in Gurugram. 0-100 in 5.7 s and range of 400 km in full charge. pic.twitter.com/dcZ8y0CfGL — Sidhant Mamtany (@SMamtany) August 2, 2019

AUDI e-tron FIRST VIEW

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron front grille with left-led indicator

Audi e-tron

Audi e-tron rear view

Audi e-tron interiors

Audi e-tron cockpit

Audi also announced the launch of various user interactive new features like the new showroom in Gurgaon which will be Audi's largest showroom in the country. Located at the Trillium Avenue sector 29, Audi Gurugram showroom is spread over a total area of 10,500 sq.ft.

With the inauguration of the new showroom, Audi India announced to start full-fledged operations in Gurugram/Delhi NCR. Under its digitization strategy, it introduced a host of tech-driven new-age solutions for customers as well as its dealer partners.

The new set up of the showroom features Audi digital Retail elements that transform purchase into a seamless experience as it is equipped with Audi signature honeycomb facade on the exterior.

The design of the showroom is digitalized in a way that the Audi cars can be viewed realistically and with accurate details in the Virtual Reality (VR) studio. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality enables complete visualization and customization at the fingertips.

Audi also launched the new 'myAudi connect' mobile application which would give users a digital connection between the driver, vehicle and infrastructure. It will enable customers to book service sitting at home via the app.

ALSO READ | Auto Industry opposes proposed hike in vehicle registration charges

ALSO READ | BMW profits drop on higher costs, spending for new tech

ALSO READ | Auto Expo 2020 to be held from Feb 7-12