Auto Expo 2020 to be held from Feb 7-12

India's largest auto show has just released its dates for the 2020 edition. The Auto Expo 2020 will open its door for the Motor enthusiasts from February 7 to February 12.

The Auto Expo 2020 will be held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This was also the venue for the 2016 and 2018 editions of the Auto Expo.

There is still little confirmation as to which manufacturers will be participating at the Auto Expo 2020. The Auto sector has seen a dip in sales in the first half of 2019 and if the trend continues we could see some major players missing from the Auto Expo 2020.

Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are some of the regular participants that can be expected to put up a good show along with some newcomers like the Morris Garages and KIA.

Skoda Octavia 2020, next-generation Hyundai Creta are amongst some of the launches expected in the Auto Expo 2020.

