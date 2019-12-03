Image Source : MERCEDES BENZ Mercedes Benz launches all-new GLC priced at ₹ 52.75 lakh

German Marque Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday launched the all-new GLC in the Indian market. The GLC is the SUV version of the popular Merc C-Class. The new GLC will take on BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and Audi Q3.

The latest generation of the GLC is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. These are equipped with MBUX, an intuitive and intelligent multimedia system. While the petrol option, GLC 200 is priced at Rs 52.75 lakh, the diesel variant GLC 220d is priced at Rs 57.75 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

"The launch of the new GLC reiterates our product offensive for the Indian market," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk told reporter here.

Stating that the GLC is one of Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-selling SUVs, having sold over 7,000 units since its debut, he said the launch of the latest generation GLC "also marks the introduction of the next generation of MBUX with the aim to improve driver's interaction with the various systems in the car".

"The new GLC combines ruggedness of a SUV with the intelligence of MBUX and luxury appointments synonymous with the Three Pointed Star (Mercedes-Benz). We are confident this unique offering will continue to win the hearts and minds of our discerning customers," he added.

The company said the new GLC is also the most tech savvy SUV in the locally made SUV line up and is also it's first ever locally made SUV to get Active Braking Assist.