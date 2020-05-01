Image Source : FILE Maruti,Toyota, MG Motor, Hyundai and M&M report zero car sales in April

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it did not sell a single unit in the domestic market last month due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

The company had zero sales in the domestic market in April 2020, MSI said in a statement.

This was because in compliance with the Government orders all production facilities were closed, it added.

The company, however, exported 632 units from Mundra port following resumption of port operations.

Hyundai Motors, country's second largest carmaker reported zero car sale on Friday. The company, in its statement, mentioned halting of manufacturing activities. However, the company has been able to export car units in the month of April.

Mahindra and Mahindra reported a massive 98 per cent drop in its car sales. The company could only sell 733 units in April.

The situation is same with Toyota Motors and MG Motors. Both companies reported that no car sale took place in the month of April.

The lockdown which has been deemed necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19, has dealt a heavy blow to commerce, leading to a temporary closure of shopping malls, grounding of aircraft, shutting down of factories and deserted market places.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage