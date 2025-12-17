Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets Swivel Seat option for seniors and disabled: Features, availability explained Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new swivel seat option for the WagonR to improve accessibility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Offered as a pilot across select cities, the feature allows easier entry and exit without modifying the car’s original structure.

New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki has launched an accessibility-orientated ‘Swivel Seat’ variant of WagonR. The new offering is expected to ease the lives of senior citizens and people with mobility issues. The introduction of the new feature in WagonR has made it one of the select mass-market cars in India offering an assistive mobility solution through authorised showrooms.

The swivel seat swivels outwards, making it easier for the passengers to board the plane and alight from it with ease due to the reduced physical effort required when entering or exiting the aircraft.

Expected price and availability

Maruti Suzuki has not yet announced the pricing of the swivelling chair kit. However, since the swivelling chair kit is an optional accessory, the pricing should be manageable, maintaining the WagonR's mass market positioning. The pricing may, however, depend on the geographical locations.

Important Features of WagonR Swivel Seat

The important features of the new variant of WagonR Swivel Seat are:

Outward-turning seat for easy access

Does not require structural work in the vehicle

The factory-installed seat will not be affected

Quick installation time of about an hour

Fully ARAI certified and safety standards met

It will come with the product guarantee of quality for 3 years

It can be fitted on new WagonR vehicles or on any model purchased after 2019

Created with the Indian Startup support

The Swivel Seat has been collaboratively developed by TRUEAssist Technology Private Limited, a startup based out of Bengaluru, as a part of the startup incubation program by Maruti Suzuki in partnership with NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore. The partnership leverages both the strengths of Maruti Suzuki and TRUEAssist in assistive mobility solutions.

The reason why the WagonR is considered suitable?

WagonR's tallboy design, high roof, and spacious cabin make it an excellent choice for accessibility enhancement. This is because it facilitates the movement of the user while getting in or out of the vehicle, thereby improving the effectiveness of the swivel seat.

Timing for the launch and its availability

Rolled out as a pilot project. Present at over 200 Maruti Suzuki ARENA dealerships. Operational in 11 Indian cities at present

Further locations to open will depend on customer reaction

Customers can opt for the swivel seat while purchasing a new WagonR and also have the retrofitting option for the same on the existing models of the car.

Why is this an important update for the Indian citizens?

With this launch, Maruti Suzuki is making accessible mobility more of a mainstream offering rather than something unique or cost-prohibitive. It is interesting because they are doing this through one of the best-selling cars in India and are essentially testing whether this solution has mass-market appeal.