Tata Sierra 2025 Smart+ launched at Rs 11.49 lakh onwards: Here’s everything the base variant offers

Tata Motors has introduced the new Sierra 2025 Smart+ at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Key features for the car include Bi-LED projector headlamps, flush door handles, a 4-inch digital cockpit, rear AC vents and several charging ports. Bookings start from December 16.

Tata Sierra 2025 Smart+
Tata Sierra 2025 Smart+ Image Source : TATA
Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Tata Motors has announced the price of its entry-level Sierra 2025. The car will be available for Rs 11.49 lakh for the base variant (ex-showroom). The 5-seater SUV price for other variants will be uncovered by next month. The new car will offer seven model variants – Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

Smart+ variant: Powertrain and performance

The Smart+ model will offer two engine choices: a 1.5-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine.

  • Petrol (NA Revotron 1.5L): 106PS, 145Nm
  • Diesel (Kryojet 1.5L): 118PS, 260–280Nm

Multiple transmission options are available across the range, including a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCA (petrol), and 6-speed torque converter (diesel). However, the Rs 11.49 lakh Smart+ base price applies only to the petrol–manual configuration, which combines the 1.5-litre Revotron engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Exterior features in the base variant

Despite being the entry variant, the Sierra Smart+ features modern exterior styling, with:

  • Bi-LED projector headlamps
  • Light Saber LED DRLs and taillamps.
  • LED turn indicators and follow-me-home headlamps
  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
  • Flush door handles with welcome lights.
  • Electric tailgate release
  • Dual-tone roof rarity on a base trim

These features give the Smart+ variant a premium look while keeping it in the budget range for budget-conscious buyers.

Interior Features and Practical Additions

The cabin of the Smart+ variant focuses on functionality and comfort:

  • 4-inch digital cockpit
  • Rear AC vents
  • Front sliding armrest with storage
  • Extendable 8-way sunvisor
  • Prismatic IRVM
  • All-door power windows
  • Tilt & telescopic steering wheel with illuminated logo
  • Front and second-row cabin lamps
  • USB ports: Type-A + Type-C (45W) fast charging

These features ensure that this is not a bare-bones entry-level Sierra but a thoroughly rounded and practical offering.

Colour options and availability

The Sierra 2025 is offered in six overall colours, but the Smart+ trim gets three choices:

  • Pristine White
  • Pure Grey 
  • Coorg Cloud 

Bookings for the car will start from December 16, while customer deliveries will start from January 15, 2026, onwards. 

The Tata Sierra 2025 Smart+ at Rs 11.49 lakh presents an excellent value proposition with new lighting elements, practical cabin features and an efficient petrol engine. For a buyer who seeks a stylish yet budget-friendly SUV, the Smart+ makes for an excellent entry into the Sierra lineup. 

