Tata Sierra 2025 Smart+ launched at Rs 11.49 lakh onwards: Here’s everything the base variant offers Tata Motors has introduced the new Sierra 2025 Smart+ at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Key features for the car include Bi-LED projector headlamps, flush door handles, a 4-inch digital cockpit, rear AC vents and several charging ports. Bookings start from December 16.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors has announced the price of its entry-level Sierra 2025. The car will be available for Rs 11.49 lakh for the base variant (ex-showroom). The 5-seater SUV price for other variants will be uncovered by next month. The new car will offer seven model variants – Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.

Smart+ variant: Powertrain and performance

The Smart+ model will offer two engine choices: a 1.5-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine.

Petrol (NA Revotron 1.5L): 106PS, 145Nm

Diesel (Kryojet 1.5L): 118PS, 260–280Nm

Multiple transmission options are available across the range, including a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCA (petrol), and 6-speed torque converter (diesel). However, the Rs 11.49 lakh Smart+ base price applies only to the petrol–manual configuration, which combines the 1.5-litre Revotron engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Exterior features in the base variant

Despite being the entry variant, the Sierra Smart+ features modern exterior styling, with:

Bi-LED projector headlamps

Light Saber LED DRLs and taillamps.

LED turn indicators and follow-me-home headlamps

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators

Flush door handles with welcome lights.

Electric tailgate release

Dual-tone roof rarity on a base trim

These features give the Smart+ variant a premium look while keeping it in the budget range for budget-conscious buyers.

Interior Features and Practical Additions

The cabin of the Smart+ variant focuses on functionality and comfort:

4-inch digital cockpit

Rear AC vents

Front sliding armrest with storage

Extendable 8-way sunvisor

Prismatic IRVM

All-door power windows

Tilt & telescopic steering wheel with illuminated logo

Front and second-row cabin lamps

USB ports: Type-A + Type-C (45W) fast charging

These features ensure that this is not a bare-bones entry-level Sierra but a thoroughly rounded and practical offering.

Colour options and availability

The Sierra 2025 is offered in six overall colours, but the Smart+ trim gets three choices:

Pristine White

Pure Grey

Coorg Cloud

Bookings for the car will start from December 16, while customer deliveries will start from January 15, 2026, onwards.

The Tata Sierra 2025 Smart+ at Rs 11.49 lakh presents an excellent value proposition with new lighting elements, practical cabin features and an efficient petrol engine. For a buyer who seeks a stylish yet budget-friendly SUV, the Smart+ makes for an excellent entry into the Sierra lineup.