Tata Sierra 2025 Smart+ launched at Rs 11.49 lakh onwards: Here’s everything the base variant offers

Tata Motors has announced the price of its entry-level Sierra 2025. The car will be available for Rs 11.49 lakh for the base variant (ex-showroom). The 5-seater SUV price for other variants will be uncovered by next month. The new car will offer seven model variants – Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished and Accomplished+.
Smart+ variant: Powertrain and performance
The Smart+ model will offer two engine choices: a 1.5-litre Revotron naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine.
- Petrol (NA Revotron 1.5L): 106PS, 145Nm
- Diesel (Kryojet 1.5L): 118PS, 260–280Nm
Multiple transmission options are available across the range, including a 6-speed manual, 7-speed DCA (petrol), and 6-speed torque converter (diesel). However, the Rs 11.49 lakh Smart+ base price applies only to the petrol–manual configuration, which combines the 1.5-litre Revotron engine with a 6-speed manual transmission.
Exterior features in the base variant
Despite being the entry variant, the Sierra Smart+ features modern exterior styling, with:
- Bi-LED projector headlamps
- Light Saber LED DRLs and taillamps.
- LED turn indicators and follow-me-home headlamps
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators
- Flush door handles with welcome lights.
- Electric tailgate release
- Dual-tone roof rarity on a base trim
These features give the Smart+ variant a premium look while keeping it in the budget range for budget-conscious buyers.
Interior Features and Practical Additions
The cabin of the Smart+ variant focuses on functionality and comfort:
- 4-inch digital cockpit
- Rear AC vents
- Front sliding armrest with storage
- Extendable 8-way sunvisor
- Prismatic IRVM
- All-door power windows
- Tilt & telescopic steering wheel with illuminated logo
- Front and second-row cabin lamps
- USB ports: Type-A + Type-C (45W) fast charging
These features ensure that this is not a bare-bones entry-level Sierra but a thoroughly rounded and practical offering.
Colour options and availability
The Sierra 2025 is offered in six overall colours, but the Smart+ trim gets three choices:
- Pristine White
- Pure Grey
- Coorg Cloud
Bookings for the car will start from December 16, while customer deliveries will start from January 15, 2026, onwards.
The Tata Sierra 2025 Smart+ at Rs 11.49 lakh presents an excellent value proposition with new lighting elements, practical cabin features and an efficient petrol engine. For a buyer who seeks a stylish yet budget-friendly SUV, the Smart+ makes for an excellent entry into the Sierra lineup.