Tata Sierra interior and exterior teased ahead of November 25 launch | Watch video Tata Motors is set to launch the Sierra SUV on November 25. Ahead of the launch, the automaker has teased the vehicle in a new YouTube video.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its new Sierra SUV in India. The upcoming SUV was showcased earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Ahead of its launch on November 25, the automaker has teased the SUV in all its glory in a new video, which reveals both the exterior and the interior of the upcoming model.

Tata Sierra exterior design

On the exterior, the SUV features an all-LED lighting setup with sleek headlamps and full-width lightbars at both the front and rear. A blacked-out grille, featuring the Tata logo at the center and the 'SIERRA' nameplate in the left door, defines its identity.

It also includes many features available in recent premium cars, such as flush door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a shark fin antenna. For premium styling, the SUV will come with blacked-out ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors) and C-pillars. At the rear, the SUV carries a wide tailgate with the Tata badge and a bold 'SIERRA' nameplate.

To maintain resemblance to its predecessor, the SUV will feature Tata's signature 'infinite window' layout, which, along with a large panoramic sunroof, boosts cabin airiness.

Tata Sierra interior

The new teaser video confirms that the SUV will come with a tech-rich cabin. It will feature a triple-screen dashboard layout, comprising a digital instrument cluster, a central touchscreen infotainment unit, and a dedicated display for the front passenger.

Other new features confirmed for the vehicle include a glowing Tata logo on the steering wheel, which is a stylish touch found in other models from the brand. The dashboard has been completely redesigned, offering a fresh look that is different from what you see in the Safari and Harrier models. However, certain parts, like the controls for the air conditioning, the gear shift, and the steering wheel, still remind us of those larger SUVs from Tata.

