Hyundai Verna discounts in November 2025: Save up to Rs 55000 on the latest sedan

The Hyundai Verna, one of the popular cars for the Indian roads, is one of the most liked cars in the segment because of its premium cabin, bold design, strong engine options and an extensive list. It is among a handful of sedans that come close to perfecting the blend between performance and comfort and advanced tech.
Hyundai Verna: Price in India (November 2025)
Hyundai Verna continues to be offered in multiple variants with the following ex-showroom pricing:
- Base variant: Rs 10.69 lakh
- Top-spec variant: Rs 16.98 lakh
The price range includes several trims, gearbox choices, and two choices of engines.
Discounts on Hyundai Verna in November 2025: Save up to Rs 55,000
Hyundai is offering the Verna with attractive benefits this festive season. Savings can go up to Rs 55,000- depending on the choice of offer combination.
Verna discounts explained in detail for November 2025
- Rs 20,000 cash discount
- Rs 20,000 Exchange bonus or Rs 25,000 scrappage bonus
- Rs 10,000 corporate discount
This brings the maximum possible savings to:
- Rs 20,000 + Rs 25,000 + Rs 10,000 = Rs 55,000
Discounts may vary as per the city, availability of stock with the dealer, and variants/models. Buyers may contact their local Hyundai showrooms for the final on-road offer.
Hyundai Verna 2025: Key features
The current-generation Verna is loaded with premium features that make it stand out:
- Comfort and convenience
- Electric sunroof
- 64-colour ambient lighting
- Wireless charging pad
- Front ventilated seats
- Various driving modes
- Large digital driver display
Safety features in the car
Level-2 ADAS (Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, etc.)
- Six airbags
- Traction control
- ABS with EBD
- Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
The Verna is one of the safest sedans in its segment, with modern driver-assist technology.
Hyundai Verna Engine options
The sedan is available with two petrol engine options:
- 1.5L Naturally Aspirated Petrol,
- Gearbox: 6-speed Manual / IVT,
- Smooth, refined, and efficient Turbo Petrol - 1.5L,
- Gearbox: 6-speed Manual / 7-speed DCT
- High performance for driving enthusiasts
The turbo variant, particularly, is in demand by buyers seeking stronger acceleration and sporty dynamics.