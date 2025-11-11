Hyundai Verna discounts in November 2025: Save up to Rs 55000 on the latest sedan Hyundai is offering discounts of up to Rs 55,000 on the Verna in November 2025. Buyers can avail a Rs 20,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange bonus or Rs 25,000 scrappage offer, along with a Rs 10,000 corporate discount.

New Delhi:

The Hyundai Verna, one of the popular cars for the Indian roads, is one of the most liked cars in the segment because of its premium cabin, bold design, strong engine options and an extensive list. It is among a handful of sedans that come close to perfecting the blend between performance and comfort and advanced tech.

Hyundai Verna: Price in India (November 2025)

Hyundai Verna continues to be offered in multiple variants with the following ex-showroom pricing:

Base variant: Rs 10.69 lakh

Top-spec variant: Rs 16.98 lakh

The price range includes several trims, gearbox choices, and two choices of engines.

Discounts on Hyundai Verna in November 2025: Save up to Rs 55,000

Hyundai is offering the Verna with attractive benefits this festive season. Savings can go up to Rs 55,000- depending on the choice of offer combination.

Verna discounts explained in detail for November 2025

Rs 20,000 cash discount

Rs 20,000 Exchange bonus or Rs 25,000 scrappage bonus

Rs 10,000 corporate discount

This brings the maximum possible savings to:

Rs 20,000 + Rs 25,000 + Rs 10,000 = Rs 55,000

Discounts may vary as per the city, availability of stock with the dealer, and variants/models. Buyers may contact their local Hyundai showrooms for the final on-road offer.

Hyundai Verna 2025: Key features

The current-generation Verna is loaded with premium features that make it stand out:

Comfort and convenience

Electric sunroof

64-colour ambient lighting

Wireless charging pad

Front ventilated seats

Various driving modes

Large digital driver display

Safety features in the car

Level-2 ADAS (Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, etc.)

Six airbags

Traction control

ABS with EBD

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

The Verna is one of the safest sedans in its segment, with modern driver-assist technology.

Hyundai Verna Engine options

The sedan is available with two petrol engine options:

1.5L Naturally Aspirated Petrol,

Gearbox: 6-speed Manual / IVT,

Smooth, refined, and efficient Turbo Petrol - 1.5L,

Gearbox: 6-speed Manual / 7-speed DCT

High performance for driving enthusiasts

The turbo variant, particularly, is in demand by buyers seeking stronger acceleration and sporty dynamics.