Hero MotoCorp to implement Battery-as-a-Service model for VIDA VX2 electric scooter

New Delhi:

Hero MotoCorp announced that it plans to introduce a subscription-based Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for its upcoming electric scooter, VIDA VX2, starting next month. The company stated that this model, combined with a flexible 'pay-as-you-go' ownership option, would significantly lower the upfront cost of ownership, making electric mobility more accessible and affordable for a broader range of customers. They explained that customers would have the option to finance the scooter chassis and battery separately, which would help reduce substantial initial expenses into manageable monthly payments. Full details regarding the BaaS model, subscription plans, and pricing are expected to be released on July 1, 2025.

According to the company, customers will be able to select from various subscription plans customised to fit their daily or monthly budgets and usage needs.

Hero VIDA VX2 features

The upcoming VIDA VX2 has been spotted in the open ahead of its official launch. Essentially, it’s a rebadged version of the Vida Z, which was unveiled at the 2025 Auto Expo. The VX2 will fit below the Vida V2 lineup and is anticipated to be offered in several variants—likely Lite, Plus, and Pro—similar to the current Vida V2 range. In terms of design, the VX2 boasts a striking matte yellow finish, LED projector headlamps, LED tail lights, LED sequential turn signals, and 12-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Additionally, while it features a front disc brake, it opts for a traditional physical key slot instead of the smart key system found on the V2.

The VX2 is set to retain the same removable battery design as the Vida V2, offering capacity options ranging from 2.2 kWh to 3.9 kWh. Depending on the variant, its claimed range could reach up to 165 km.

Hero VIDA VX2 price

With an expected starting price of around Rs 65,000 (effective ex-showroom), the VIDA VX2 aims to be one of the most budget-friendly electric scooters in Hero MotoCorp’s lineup.

