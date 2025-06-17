Hyundai Motor India starts PV engine production at acquired Talegaon plant In 2023, Hyundai finalised an asset purchase agreement to acquire certain assets from General Motors India's Talegaon plant. The acquisition was successfully completed in January of the following year.

New Delhi:

Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced that it has initiated production of passenger vehicle engines at its Talegaon plant in Maharashtra, effective June 16, 2025. In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that it has "successfully commenced" this production. They indicated that details regarding the start of passenger vehicle production at the Talegaon plant would be shared separately in due course. The Talegaon plant, which has an annual production capacity of 1,30,000 units, marks an important addition to Hyundai's manufacturing capabilities.

The company had previously stated its intention to begin operations at this new facility in the fourth quarter of 2025. In 2023, Hyundai signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire specific assets related to General Motors India's Talegaon plant, with the acquisition completed in January of the following year.

Hyundai Motor India growth projection

Hyundai Motor India expressed optimism about experiencing healthy growth in overseas shipments during the current fiscal year, despite challenges in the domestic market. Hyundai is projecting single-digit growth in export volumes, while Maruti Suzuki is aiming for approximately 20 percent growth in its overseas shipments.

Hyundai’s Managing Director, Unsoo Kim, shared the company’s ambition to become the largest export hub for Hyundai outside South Korea. He noted the company’s aspiration to maintain a positive growth trajectory in exports in the coming years. Exports have shown significant momentum recently, and Kim expressed confidence that this trend would continue.

Looking ahead to FY26, the company anticipates export volume growth of around 7 to 8 percent, driven by strong demand for its products in emerging markets. For FY25, Hyundai Motor India reported exporting 163,386 vehicles, a slight increase compared to the 163,155 units exported in FY24.

Maruti Suzuki India, on the other hand, targets sales of 400,000 units in export markets for this fiscal year.

ALSO READ: New draft framework set to revolutionise transport for persons with disabilities

Inputs from PTI