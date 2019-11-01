Audi India cuts SUV Q5, Q7 prices by up to Rs 6 lakh for limited period

German luxury car maker Audi on Friday announced slashing of prices of its popular SUVs Q5 and Q7 by up to Rs 6.02 lakh for a limited period to mark ten years of sales of the models in India.

The Audi Q5 and Q7 were first introduced in India in 2009.

Under the 'limited period celebratory price' offer, the Audi Q5 in both petrol and diesel options will be tagged at Rs 49.99 lakh as against the current price of Rs 55.8 lakh, lesser by Rs 5.81 lakh, Audi India said in a statement.

The Q7 petrol version will cost Rs 4.83 lakh less at Rs 68.99 lakh under the offer as compared to the existing price of Rs 73.82 lakh.

Similarly, the diesel option of Q7 will be tagged at Rs 71.99 lakh, cheaper by Rs 6.02 lakh from the current price of Rs 78.01 lakh, the company added.

Commenting on the move, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said since their market introduction in 2009 in India, the Q5 and Q7 have been popular and paved the way for the success of the Audi brand in India.

"As these two immensely popular models from our portfolio complete a decade in India, we want to reward our customers and Audi enthusiasts with special prices. This celebratory pricing will make our iconic Q-models accessible to luxury enthusiasts," he added.