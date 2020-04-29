Image Source : NISSAN All new Nissan Kicks 2020 to drive in with turbo engine and best-in-class X-tronic CVT

Japanese automaker Nissan on Wednesday said the all-new version of its SUV Kicks will be introduced in India with a new engine. The all-new Nissan Kicks 2020, which is to be launched soon in India, will feature the Nissan Turbo powertrain and X-tronic CVT (automatic transmission), the company said in a statement.

"The new Nissan Kicks is powered by best-in-class turbo engine and best-in-class X-tronic CVT offering higher fuel economy and acceleration," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.

The 1.3-litre four-cylinder, turbo-charged, petrol engine can deliver 156 PS power. The powertrain also uses the cylinder coating technology, which is borrowed from Nissan GT-R's engine, Nissan said.

This technology boosts efficiency of the engine and offers higher fuel efficiency and performance, it added.

The X-tronic CVT will have an eight-step M mode which provides manual transmission like experience at choice, the company said.

