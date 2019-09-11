Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE All new Audi Q7 SUV Black Edition launched, price starting at Rs 82.15 lakh

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Wednesday launched the limited Black Edition of its flagship SUV Audi Q7 in India with price starting at Rs 82.15 lakh.

The new vehicle comes with 'black styling package' along with host of added features and accessories and only 100 units will be on offer to maintain individuality and exclusivity, Audi India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon said, "At the top of luxury, our customers want to showcase their individuality and exclusivity; the new Audi Q7 Black Edition will offer our customers just that."

Among others, the Black Edition comes with radiator grille frame, horizontal radiator grille struts, lateral air intake struts in titanium black gloss and roof rails and alloy wheels in black, the company said.

The vehicle is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol option is powered by a 2-litre engine generating 245 horse power (hp), the diesel variant has a 3-litre engine with 249 hp.

