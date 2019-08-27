Image Source : AP Top 5 car launches and unveils in September 2019

The month of August was quite big as far as car launches go. BMW finally launched the all-new 3-Series in the Indian auto market. South Korean carmaker KIA entered the Indian market with its compact SUV Seltos.

September is almost upon us and focus now shifts to Maruti Suzuki and Tata who are all set to launch new cars in the market.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its all-new hatchback S-Presso. S-Presso is based on the Future-S concept and targets the young audience of the country. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be powered by the 1.2-litre engine same as the Wagon R.

Tata Harrier Dark: All-black version of Tata's compact SUV Harrier is the next big launch of September. The car has a new black finish which black alloys and black door linings. The interiors of the car are also expected to be black in colour. The Tata Harrier Dark is expected to come at a premium over the top model of the standard Tata Harrier.

Renault Kwid: Facelifted model of Renaults small-hatch Kwid will be finally launched this September. This launch has been long awaited in the Indian market. The Kwid will come with a 1-litre engine. Both automatic and manual gearboxes will be available in the all new Renault Kwid.

Hyundai Verna: Hyundai's popular sedan Verna will get a facelift this September, The D-segment sedan is likely to boast an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with a BS-VI compliant 1.6-litre diesel engine. The Hyundai Verna faces tough competition in its segment from the likes of Honda City and Maruti Ciaz

Skoda Octavia: Skoda's next-generation Octavia will be unveiled in September. Skoda will be showcasing the all-new Octavia at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019. The all-new Octavia is likely to hit the Indian shores in the first half of 2020.

