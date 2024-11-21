5 Simple tips to reduce pollution from vehicle emissions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Car pollution

Delhi has been battling alarming pollution levels, where vehicle owners could take proactive measures to curb emissions and contribute to cleaner air. We bring you five practical ways to make your car eco-friendly and reduce its environmental impact.

1. Get PUC checked regularly

A valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate ensures that your vehicle’s emissions meet government standards. For new vehicles, the certificate is valid for one year and needs an annual renewal afterwards.

Authorized emission testing centres will conduct these checks, which will analyze your car's exhaust gases and further issue a certificate based on the results. Staying compliant will not only avoid hefty fines but will also help to monitor your vehicle’s pollution levels.

2. Use the right fuel for your car

Using the fuel specified for your vehicle enhances the engine’s efficiency and further reduces emissions. High-performance cars might need high-octane fuel, which will burn cleaner and will resist pre-ignition which is better than regular petrol. If your car does not demand high-octane fuel, premium petrol or diesel with added lubricants, you could still optimize its engine performance.

3. Maintain your vehicle regularly

Routine maintenance is important to reduce emissions. Regular tune-ups, oil changes, and filter cleanings will ensure that your engine operates efficiently.

Proper ignition timing and fuel delivery will contribute to cleaner combustion, better mileage and lower emissions. A well-maintained vehicle is said to be less likely to release harmful pollutants into the atmosphere.

4. Switch off your engine at Red (traffic) Lights

Idling engines consume fuel unnecessarily, which further contributes to emissions. You must turn off your engine during the longer stoppage, like at red lights, to save fuel and reduce pollution.

Many modern cars will come with auto start-stop functionality, which could turn off the engine when stationary. Use this feature to minimize emissions during idle periods.

5. Carpool or use public transport

For short trips, opt for public transport instead of driving. Carpooling is another effective way to reduce the number of vehicles on the road, cutting local emissions and easing traffic congestion. Shared rides not only lower your carbon footprint but also save money.

