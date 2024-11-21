Follow us on Image Source : FILE More than 2.7 lakh vehicles fined for expired or missing PUC Certificate in Delhi this year

Delhi Traffic Police has intensified its crackdown on vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, issuing over 2.70 lakh challans between January 1 and October 31, 2024. This has been the highest number of PUC-related fines in the past three years.

PUC violations see record numbers

As per the data, it was revealed that 2,78,772 challans were issued for PUC violations this year, which surpasses the 2,32,885 issued in 2023 and 1,64,638 in 2022 during the same period.

Thousands of end-of-life vehicles seized

Vehicle owners driving without valid PUC certificates face a fine worth Rs 10,000, with cases processed in court.

In addition to PUC fines, Delhi Traffic Police seized 3,908 end-of-life petrol and diesel vehicles in 2024, which is compared to 528 in 2023 and 1,147 in 2022.

The increase will reflect stricter enforcement of rules which are governing the operation of older, and high-pollution vehicles.

Special October drive targets PUC defaulters

During a dedicated drive in October 2024, over 47,000 motorists were fined for driving without valid PUC certificates or with expired documents. The operation further targeted major traffic junctions like ITO Chowk, Ashram Chowk, Peeragarhi, Mehrauli and Anand Vihar.

Overall traffic violations in 2024

So far in this year, 4,55,808 challans have been issued for various traffic violations, which is slightly down from 4,70,771 in 2023; but was higher than 3,58,067 in 2022. Notices for traffic violations also stood at around 9,35,654 in 2024, which was compared to 10,86,277 in 2023 and 9,97,044 in 2022.

Rise in towing operations

The number of vehicles where towed has also increased over the time.

This year, it was reported that around 1,63,399 vehicles have been towed, which when compared to 1,60,799 in 2023 and 1,33,800 in 2022- was on the higher side.

Emphasis on clean air and compliance

The Delhi Traffic Police’s actions have been a part of reducing vehicular pollution in the region and enforcing traffic norms in the capital. Vehicle owners are further advised to ensure that their PUC certificates are updated, to avoid huge fine amounts and contribute to cleaner air in the capital.

