Why did PM Modi highlight significance of 'Number 18'? Know its importance according to numerology

18th Lok Sabha Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of the 'number 18' according to Indian traditions in his address today (June 24) ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Gita has 18 chapters providing the message of karma, duty and compassion, the number of Puranas and Uppuranas is 18, the root number of 18 is 9 which symbolises perfection, and India’s legal voting age is 18 years. PM Modi said, “The 18th Lok Sabha is the Amrit Kaal of India. The formation of this Lok Sabha is also an auspicious sign."

Let's know about the importance of the number 18 according to numerology from the Astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla, son of astrologer Bejan Daruwalla.

Importance of the number 18 according to numerology

In Vedic astrology and Hinduism, the number 18 is considered very auspicious. Also, this number is considered important for numerology because its sum is 9. That is, the number 1+8=9 is formed by the sum of this 18, and the number 9 is considered the most powerful number in numerology. According to numerology, the sum of the number 18 is 1+8=9. The number 9 is considered to be influenced by Guru, which is considered a symbol of wealth and progress. So in astrology, it is considered to be related to Mars. Now, let's know the importance of 18 in Hinduism.

Number of Puranas:18

Sanatan Dharma, commonly known as Hinduism, references 18 Puranas. There are also 18 siddhis, or supernatural powers, associated with this religion. These siddhis include Anima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakamya, Mahima, Siddhi, Ishitva or Vashitva, Sarvakamavasayata, Omniscient, Doorshravan, Creation, Parakayapraveshan, Vak Siddhi, Kalpavrikshtva, Destruction Ability, Bhavana, Immortality, Sarva Nyayaktva.

18 types of Vidyas

There are six Vedangas and four Vedas. In addition to these, Mimansa, Nyayashastra, Puranas, Dharmashastra, Arthashastra, Ayurveda, Dhanurveda, and Gandharvaveda collectively form 18 types of knowledge.

There are 18 types of time

The speed of time, known as Kaalchakra, is also categorised into 18 types. These include one Samvatsara (year), five seasons, and 12 months. Together, these constitute the 18 types of time.

Shri Krishna and the number 18

The Gita, through which Lord Krishna imparted the essence of life to humanity, contains 18 chapters. Additionally, this vast ocean of knowledge comprises 18,000 verses.

Maa Shakti and the number 18

Maa Bhagwati has 18 famous forms. These include Kali, Tara, Chhinnamasta, Shodashi, Tripur Bhairavi, Dhumavati, Baglamukhi, Matangi, Kushmanda, Katyayani, Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Gayatri, Parvati, Shri Radha, Siddhidatri, and Bhagwati. Additionally, Maa Bhagwati is depicted with 18 arms.

Importance of 18 in Sankhya philosophy

In Sankhya philosophy, in addition to man, nature, and mind, there are five Mahabhutas: earth, water, air, fire, and sky. There are also five sense organs: ear, skin, eye, nose, and tongue. Furthermore, there are five organs of action: speech, hands, feet, anus, and genitals. Altogether, these elements total 18.

