PM Modi on Parliament Session: 'In our third term, we would work three times harder, expect Oppn's support'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took oath as Member of Parliament, on Monday — the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha — hoped for a fruitful session with concrete discussions on various issues. PM Modi was accompanied by MPs from North (Dr Jitendra Singh), South (L Murugan), West (Arjun Ram Meghwal) and East-Northeast (Kiren Rijiju).

PM Modi ahead of the Parliament Session said, "In Parliamentary democracy, this is a glorious day...For the first time after independence, swearing-in ceremony is taking place at our own new Parliament building. It used to happen in the Old Parliament building. On this significant day, I extend a hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs, extend them greetings and best wishes."

"...The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today. The world's largest election was conducted in a very grand and glorious manner... This election has also become very important because for the second time after independence, the people of the country have given an opportunity to a government to serve for the third consecutive time..," PM added.

'Significance of June 25'

"Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed...While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India, the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India."

Kiren Rijiju expects positive session

Earlier today, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was positively looking forward to coordination to run Parliament, as the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha gets underway. In a post on X, Rijiju said he shall always be available to assist the members of Parliament as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. "The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins today, the 24th June, 2024. I welcome all the newly elected Hon'ble members. I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward to co-ordination to run the house," Rijiju said.

The newly elected members of the Lok Sabha are set to take oath or make affirmation over the next two days before the Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab and the panel of chairpersons. The new Lok Sabha will elect its Speaker on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, setting out the agenda of the NDA government for the next five years. Both the Houses will take up the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, which will be replied to by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 2-3.