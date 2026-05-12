Trigrahi Yog 2026: Mercury, Sun and Mars conjunction forms Rajyog for 4 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

According to Vedic astrology, a “Trigrahi Yog” is currently active in Aries because of the conjunction of Mercury, Sun and Mars. Adding to this, today also marks “Bada Mangal”, making the planetary combination even more significant for some zodiac signs. Astrologers believe this rare alignment may bring strong financial and career-related opportunities over the next few days.

The Trigrahi Yog formed by Mercury, Sun and Mars will remain active until May 14. While astrologers say all 12 zodiac signs may feel its effects in some form, four signs are expected to benefit the most from this combination. Predictions linked to the transit suggest gains related to money, career growth, property matters and personal success.

4 zodiac signs that may attract financial gains

Aries

For Aries natives, astrologers believe the combination of Trigrahi Yog and Bada Mangal may bring positive developments across financial matters.

Predictions linked to this period include:

Chances of recovering stuck or delayed money

Possibility of gains connected to ancestral property

Improvement in overall financial stability

Better success rate in work and ongoing projects

Increased confidence while handling important tasks

Astrologers suggest this may be a productive and rewarding phase overall for Aries natives.

Gemini

Gemini natives may experience noticeable career-related progress during this planetary phase.

Possible benefits mentioned in astrological predictions include:

Strong growth in career opportunities

Better profits in business activities

Chances of securing a new job

Possibility of travelling abroad or fulfilling foreign-related plans

Relief from old debt or financial pressure

Creation of new income sources

This phase is also believed to support financial expansion and long-term planning.

Leo

For Leo natives, this astrological combination may bring recognition and professional growth.

Predictions associated with this period include:

Increase in reputation and social respect

Possibility of receiving a major project at work

Financial gains through investments

Improvement in wealth and material comforts

Chances of purchasing a vehicle

Astrologers believe this period may especially support people working in leadership or high-responsibility roles.

Scorpio

Scorpio natives may also experience a highly favourable period during the Trigrahi Yog.

Predictions linked to this phase include:

Relief from old loans or financial burdens

Strong chances of career success

Major profits in business matters

Possibility of getting a new job opportunity

Auspicious family functions or celebrations at home

According to astrologers, this combination may mark the beginning of a more stable and successful phase for Scorpio natives.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

ALSO READ: Grahan Yog: Rahu-Moon conjunction on May 12 may create confusion, stress and obstacles for 2 zodiac signs