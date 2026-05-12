Grahan Yog: Rahu-Moon conjunction on May 12 may create confusion, stress and obstacles for 2 zodiac signs

New Delhi:

According to Vedic astrology, the conjunction of Rahu and the Moon is generally considered one of the more emotionally intense planetary combinations. Astrologers believe this alignment can increase confusion, stress, overthinking and sudden obstacles in everyday life. On May 12, both planets are positioned together in Aquarius, creating what is commonly referred to as “Grahan Yog”.

This planetary combination is believed to affect some zodiac signs more strongly than others. Astrological predictions suggest that two particular signs may need to stay extra careful during this period, especially while making important decisions, handling emotions or dealing with financial matters. Small mistakes or impulsive choices may create unnecessary problems later.

2 zodiac signs that may feel the strongest impact of Grahan Yog

Pisces

For Pisces natives, astrologers believe this planetary combination may bring emotional and mental restlessness throughout the day.

Some possible effects mentioned in predictions include:

Delays or disruptions in work that was otherwise progressing smoothly

Sudden financial setbacks or unexpected losses

Mental confusion, fear or anxiety during the day

Feeling emotionally overwhelmed or unusually uneasy

Health discomfort or tiredness by evening

Extra caution while driving or travelling

Astrologers also suggest avoiding excessive stress, as emotional pressure may affect both mental and physical well-being during this period.

Virgo

Virgo natives may also experience the negative side of Grahan Yog more strongly on May 12.

Predictions linked to the transit include:

Misunderstandings in relationships

Harshness or bitterness in speech

Increased chances of arguments or conflicts

Need for caution while driving vehicles

Possibility of disappointment after trusting someone too quickly

Astrologers advise staying calm during conversations and avoiding unnecessary disputes or emotionally charged reactions.

Mistakes that must be avoided during Grahan Yog

Astrology experts generally advise against making major financial or life decisions during the Rahu-Moon conjunction because Rahu is believed to create confusion and cloud judgement.

Some commonly suggested precautions include:

Avoid starting new investments on May 12

Postpone major decisions if possible

Do not make impulsive financial commitments

Seek advice before taking any important step

Avoid reacting emotionally while making decisions

According to astrological beliefs, decisions taken during this period may lead to complications or regret later if made without proper clarity.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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