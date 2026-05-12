Vishal Dadlani remembers his late father on birthday, says 'pain just doesn't stop'

New Delhi:

Renowned Bollywood singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani shared a heartfelt post in memory of his father. He revealed that although four years have passed since his father departed this world, not a single day goes by even now without him missing his father.

This tribute to his father is currently going viral across social media platforms. Vishal Dadlani posted on Instagram, writing, 'Today would have been my father's 83rd birthday. It has been four years since he passed away, yet life still feels incomplete without him.'

Vishal further wrote, 'Those who have lost a loved one can truly understand this pain. The grief of losing someone close never truly ends; one simply learns to mask it a little better each day.' People flocked to the comments section to respond to his post.

Social media reacts

One user wrote, 'No one can ever fill a father's place in life; may God grant you strength.' Another commented, 'Your words touched my heart deeply; the pain of losing loved ones truly never fades.' Another user remarked, 'Wherever Uncle may be, he must surely be looking down with pride at you. Reading this post reminded me of my own father. A parent's love stays with us for a lifetime, whether they are physically present with us or not, and you are absolutely right: one doesn't forget the pain, one simply learns to hide it.'

On the career front

Speaking of Vishal Dadlani's career, he has carved a distinct niche for himself within the Indian music industry. He is not merely a singer, but also a talented lyricist and music composer. Vishal has composed music for films such as Jhankaar Beats, Om Shanti Om, Dostana, Chennai Express, Bang Bang!, Sultan, Ra.One, Student of the Year and Happy New Year.

Additionally, he has lent his voice to numerous popular songs as a playback singer. Songs such as Dhoom Again, Sheila Ki Jawani, Jai Jai Shivshankar, Swag Se Swagat, Bala, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and Badtameez Dil made him popular.

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