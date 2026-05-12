Horoscope Today, May 12, 2026: What the stars have in store for your zodiac sign

New Delhi:

Today marks the Dashami Tithi of the Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and falls on a Tuesday. The Dashami Tithi will remain effective until 2:53 PM, while Vaidhriti Yoga will continue till 11:20 PM. Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra will prevail until 1:18 AM late at night. In addition, Bhadra of Prithvi Lok will remain active till 2:52 PM. According to astrologer Indu Prakash, the day is likely to bring positivity and progress for some zodiac signs, while others may need to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary stress. Here’s a detailed look at what the stars have in store for each zodiac sign today.

Aries Horoscope Today

Today will be favourable for Aries natives. Parents will spend quality time with their children and may enjoy games and fun activities together. Singers could receive an opportunity to work on a major album. You are likely to complete office tasks on time and gain appreciation for your efficiency. Maintaining good coordination with people in administrative or government sectors will work in your favour. Multiple sources of income may open up today. Your health will remain stable, and you will stay focused on work. Civil engineers may begin work on a new project.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus natives are likely to have a wonderful day. You may spend meaningful time with family members and discuss important matters with your spouse, helping strengthen your bond. You will manage your responsibilities well. However, avoid rushing, as you may forget something important at home. Stay attentive toward your tasks. Your health will remain good throughout the day. Students are also likely to have a productive day.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 3

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini natives may feel energetic and optimistic today. There are chances of receiving good news related to a promotion at work. You will enjoy happy moments with friends and receive their full support. New people may enter your professional circle today. A major family-related issue may finally get resolved. This is a good time to restart pending work with renewed effort, as success is likely. Your marital relationship will grow stronger. Avoid overthinking unnecessary matters, as it may create confusion. Love partners may receive a thoughtful gift today.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 7

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer natives may experience a mixed day. Avoid unnecessary overthinking, as it could increase stress and confusion. There will be a cheerful atmosphere at home. Spend time reflecting on important relationships and pending matters, as you may gain valuable clarity. You may openly share your thoughts with your spouse today. Those living away from family for work may get a chance to meet loved ones.

Lucky colour: Maroon

Lucky number: 7

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo natives are likely to have an average yet positive day. You may attend a gathering or party with friends in the evening. At the workplace, your enthusiasm will inspire colleagues around you. Writers and creative professionals are likely to have a rewarding day. The family atmosphere will remain peaceful and prosperous. Discussions regarding the construction of a new property or building may take place with siblings. Your spouse will support you in your work.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 1

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo natives are set to have an excellent day. You may seek guidance from an elder or experienced person before making important decisions. With patience and practical thinking, you will successfully complete key tasks. Responsibilities may increase today, but you will handle them efficiently. Those involved in literature or creative writing could receive recognition for their work. You may also plan to buy a new vehicle. Children at home may demand toys or gifts. The family is likely to enjoy delicious food together.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra natives can expect a golden day. Your ideas and opinions will receive appreciation, boosting your respect among others. You may sit with your parents and discuss future plans. Encouraging someone to complete an important task will make you feel satisfied. Old memories may bring a smile to your face today. Love partners are likely to spend quality time together and may even plan a dinner outing.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 9

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio natives are likely to benefit from today’s energies. Listening to the advice of elders may prove helpful. Students preparing for competitive exams are likely to see positive results from their hard work soon. Electricians and those involved in technical businesses may gain financially. Your social reputation and respect will grow. People will appreciate your nature and behaviour. You may also receive good news related to children. There are chances of planning the purchase of a new property.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 1

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius natives are likely to have a pleasant day. Spending time with your spouse will strengthen your relationship further. You may promise to support each other through every phase of life. Students may seek help from seniors to understand a difficult topic. Ongoing health-related issues could improve today. Avoid taking up work that you are not confident about without consulting an experienced person first.

Lucky colour: Silver

Lucky number: 2

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn natives may feel enthusiastic and refreshed today. There are chances of going out for a short trip or outing. Someone’s words or advice may leave a strong impression on you. Instead of panicking over problems, try solving them calmly. You need to stay alert regarding your health today. Spending time with grandparents in the evening may bring back nostalgic childhood memories. You may also head to the market to buy household essentials.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius natives are likely to enjoy a positive and fulfilling day. Friends may make exciting evening plans that brighten your mood. You will feel more confident and content within yourself today. Your good work may increase your respect among people. A conversation with a relative over the phone is likely. You may spend more time on activities that genuinely interest you, bringing happiness and satisfaction. Starting a new task today may lead to success. Married life will remain pleasant, and your spouse may surprise you with something special.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 1

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces natives are likely to experience a joyful day. A new turn in your career may bring positive results in the future. You could meet someone today who may eventually become a close friend. Handle important matters personally and seek expert advice if needed. Family relationships will grow stronger. Your health will remain good, and you will stay motivated toward work. Students are likely to achieve success, though a little extra effort may still be required.

Lucky colour: Golden

Lucky number: 4

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer with experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. He appears on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM in 'Bhavishyavani'.)