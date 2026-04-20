Shukra Chandrama Yuti 2026: These zodiac signs may see gains in Taurus transit

New Delhi:

Shukra Chandrama Yuti: The conjunction of Venus and Moon in Taurus will last from April 20th to April 21st. In astrology, this conjunction is considered extremely auspicious. It is said that whenever these two planets come together, a very artistic, romantic, and auspicious combination is formed. Additionally, this conjunction bestows happiness, wealth, a good personality, and strong emotional connections.

Significantly, Taurus is the Moon's exalted sign, while Venus is its ruler. Therefore, the conjunction of these two planets in this zodiac sign will prove especially beneficial. Let's find out which zodiac signs are going to have a bright future.

What is Shukra Chandrama Yuti

In Vedic astrology, Shukra Chandrama Yuti refers to the conjunction of Venus (Shukra) and Moon (Chandrama) in the same zodiac sign. This alignment is considered highly auspicious because Venus represents love, beauty, luxury, and creativity, while the Moon governs emotions, intuition, and mental well-being. When these two come together, especially in Taurus, where Venus rules and the Moon is exalted, astrologers believe it can amplify emotional harmony, artistic expression, financial comfort, and relationship growth.

Taurus

This conjunction will prove extremely beneficial for Taurus. Your comforts and luxuries will increase. You may purchase a new home, vehicle, or property. Financial problems will be resolved. You will experience positive changes in your personal life and strengthened relationships. This conjunction may also create the possibility of sudden financial gains.

Gemini

The conjunction of Venus and the Moon will increase the income of Gemini. Goddess Lakshmi will bestow special blessings upon you, allowing you to recover your lost money. Old investments will yield substantial profits. Career advancement is possible, and luck will be your full support in every endeavour.

Libra

The conjunction of Venus and the Moon is offering auspicious signs for Libra. Long-pending tasks will be completed during this time. Success in your career and business will be achievable. New opportunities await you. Your luck appears strong. Success in foreign affairs is likely. You may consider purchasing a house or a vehicle.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)