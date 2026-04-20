Fire breaks out at refinery in Rajasthan day before inauguration by PM Modi, CM Bhajanlal Sharma to visit site

Jaipur:

A major incident occurred at the Pachpadra refinery on Monday when a massive fire erupted inside the Crude Distillation Unit (CDU). This comes a day before the facility was set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per information, the blaze intensified within moments which created panic among workers and staff present in the area. Following the incident, fire tenders reached the site within minutes as teams worked urgently to bring the situation under control. Officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Fire breaks out in Crude Distillation Unit

Preliminary inputs indicate that the flames broke out in the Crude Distillation Unit of the refinery. Since a high-profile inauguration event is lined up for Tuesday, the sudden blaze led to considerable chaos inside the plant as emergency units raced to contain the spread.

Chief Minister to arrive for inspection

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is slated to visit the refinery around 4 pm for an on-site assessment. Officials added that an evaluation of the damage is underway and more clarity is expected once technical teams complete their review.

India's first greenfield integrated refinery

It is worth noting here that the Prime Minister is scheduled to unveil India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex on Tuesday. Government data shows the project involves an investment exceeding Rs 79,450 crore which makes it one of the largest industrial developments in the region.

About the refinery

The state-of-the-art complex integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26 per cent, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability. The project is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security, enhancing petrochemical self-sufficiency, and driving industrial growth. It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of a petrochemical and plastic park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors, an official statement said.

Additionally, the refinery is poised to generate significant employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. The 9 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) greenfield refinery-cum-petrochemical complex has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the government of Rajasthan.

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