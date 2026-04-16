Nearly 200 huts gutted as massive fire breaks out in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, rescue ops underway

Ghaziabad:

A massive fire broke out in slums near Kanawali Village in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram on Thursday The fire escalated quickly, gripping shanties in the nearby areas. Several gas cylinders also exploded in the incident, which made the situation more difficult. In the meantime, the locals expressed concerned after observing thick black smoke emitting from the area. Nearly 200 huts were gutted in the fire.

Rescue teams, fire officials rush to the spot

Soon after receiving information about the blaze, the firefighters, rescue teams, and other officials rushed to the spot and started the operation to bring the flame under control. There was a huge devastation at the spot, however, no casualties have been reported so far.

The fire broke out around 12 noon on Thursday. As per initial reports, flames rising high into the sky were visible from nearly 10 kilometres away, causing alarm in surrounding neighbourhoods. As the scale of the blaze became more, additional fire tenders were called in from Noida to support the operation.

Local stated that the fire spread within minutes, as many of the huts contained plastic sheets, wood, and other highly flammable materials. Many LPG cylinders reportedly exploded during the incident, worsening the flames and making firefighting efforts more challenging.

Early estimates suggest around 500 huts were affected

Even as the early estimates suggested around 500 huts were affected, local residents later said nearly 150 to 200 huts were completely gutted. Around 200 to 250 people are believed to have been impacted by the fire, with many families losing all household belongings.

Officials stated that nearly 22 fire tenders were deployed and firefighters managed to bring around 90 percent of the blaze under control while preventing it from spreading to nearby residential colonies.

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