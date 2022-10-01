Navratri 2022 Day 6: Worship Maa Katyayani; know Puja Vidhi, Mantra, Aarti and Stotr Path

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AWASMELA Maa Katyayani

Navratri 2022 Day 6: The sixth form of the Goddess Parvati is Katyayani. Also known as the fierce and warrior form of Goddess Parvati, she is known to have taken this form to kill the demon Mahishasura. She was born in the house of sage Katya, hence she was named Katyayani. The idol of Adishakti sits on a ferocious lion, and is represented with three eyes, and four hands. Her right hands can be seen in the Varada mudra and Abhaya mudra (representing the removal of fear). With the crescent moon adorning her forehead, two of her left hands carry a lotus and a sword. Devotees believe that worshipping Maa Katyayani helps in getting rid of their sins. It is also said that she improves the marital lives of her devotees.

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja Vidhi

On the sixth day, devotees need to worship the Kalash and the idol of Goddess Katyayani along with chanting Mantras having stotr path with flowers in hands. The puja should end by performing aarti of Maa Katyayani. After worshipping Goddess Katyayani, you should also worship Lord Brahma and Vishnu. ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, October 1 (Navratri Day 6): Taurus should perform Maa Durga's aarti to end discord

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Mantra

Vande Vanchit Manortharth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam​

Sinharuda Chaturbhuja Katyayini Yashaswanim

Swarnaagya Chakra Stithtan Shashtam Durga Trinetram

Varabheet Karaan Shagpaddharan Katyayansutan Bhajami

Patambar Paridhanan Smermukhi Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam

Prasannvadna Ptrawadharan Kantakpola Tung Kucham

Kamniya Lavanyan Trivalivibhushit Nimn Nabhim.

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Stotr Path

Kanchanabha Varabhayan Padyadhara Muktojjwalan

Smermukhi Shivpatni Katyayanesute Namostute

Patambar Paridhanan Nanalankar Bhooshitam

Sinhasthita Padamhastan Katyayanesute Namostute

Parmavdamyi Devi Parbrahma Parmatma

Paramshakti, Parambhakti, Katyayanesutenamostute.

Navratri 2022 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Aarti

जय जय अम्बे जय कात्यानी

जय जगमाता जग की महारानी

बैजनाथ स्थान तुम्हारा

वहा वरदाती नाम पुकारा

कई नाम है कई धाम है

यह स्थान भी तो सुखधाम है

हर मंदिर में ज्योत तुम्हारी

कही योगेश्वरी महिमा न्यारी

हर जगह उत्सव होते रहते

हर मंदिर में भगत है कहते

कत्यानी रक्षक काया की

ग्रंथि काटे मोह माया की

झूठे मोह से छुडाने वाली

अपना नाम जपाने वाली

ब्रेह्स्पतिवार को पूजा करिए

ध्यान कात्यानी का धरिये

हर संकट को दूर करेगी

भंडारे भरपूर करेगी

जो भी माँ को 'चमन' पुकारे

कात्यानी सब कष्ट निवारे

ALSO READ: Navratri 2022: When is Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami? Know significance & Kanya Pujan Muhurat

Read More Astrology News