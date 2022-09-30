Horoscope Today, October 1 (Navratri Day 6): Taurus should perform Maa Durga's aarti to end discord

Follow us on Horoscope Today, October 1 (Navratri Day 6): Know how the day will be

Horoscope Today, October 1 (Navratri Day 6): Saturday is Ashwin Shukla Paksha Shashti Tithi. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 8.46 pm tonight. Today we will discuss about Shashthi Tithi during Shardiya Navratri and Goddess Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga. Due to the birth of sage Katyayani, the goddess is known as Katyayani. This form of Maa Durga is very divine. His complexion is as bright as gold, so out of his four arms, she holds a sword in the upper left hand and a lotus flower in the lower left hand. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on September 25 according to the zodiac and by which measures you can improve your day.

Aries

Your day will be full of confidence. Today you will get a new project in the office, which will also help you to complete it. You will get happiness from the child side. Father's blessings will remain on you. You can plan to go to some function today. Where you can meet a distant relative. Today you will talk to some special people who will benefit you in future. Meditate on Maa Katyayani, peace will remain in the mind.

Taurus

Many of your plans will be completed on time. By giving time to the family, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. Today you will complete the office work soon. You will achieve a lot with your energy, just believe in your ability. Your material comforts will increase. You will get some good news from children. The spouse will get support. Perform aarti of Maa Durga, discord will be removed from the home.

Gemini

Your day will be full of confidence. Today we will plan to watch a movie at home with family. You will feel healthy in terms of health. Today will be a better day for marketing people. You will get the support of the higher officials of the office, bad work will also be done. Today you will also work on some new ideas. Today your day will be devotional. Apply Kumkum vaccine to Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for progress in the field.

Cancer

Today you can think of doing some big and different work. There is a possibility of some dispute with the children, you try to understand them. Try to settle the matter peacefully. Will spend more time with friends in the evening, think about the future with them. You may become a bit lethargic in terms of health, adding seasonal fruits to your routine will give you relief. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Maa Durga, all the work will be done.



Leo

Your day will be mixed. You will have to face mental trouble due to thinking excessively. Your social network will become stronger. There will be some special good news from the child side, everyone in the house will be happy. You should maintain restraint on your speech. You should avoid being too stubborn about anything. You will participate in social work, you will be respected in the society. Offer flowers to Maa Katyayani, some good news will be heard.

Virgo

You will have a wonderful day. Medical store people will get more money than expected today. You will get full opportunity to express your opinion in front of the family, people will be greatly affected by your plan. Your financial side will be strong. The opposing side will bow before you. The people around you will prove to be helpful. Whatever happens with the help of luck, will be in your favor. To increase your work efficiency, you take the help of new technologies, your work will be easy. Offer cloves to Durga ji, health will be good.

Libra

Your day will be busy. Today you should avoid getting into the mess of old things. Some people may oppose you by getting angry on small things, you should control your anger. In the matter of investment, you will get some new advice from the elders of the house. Changing the place of work will change your energy. You will have a positive image in the eyes of the people. Computer students will get a chance to learn well. Offer pudding to Maa Durga, sweetness will remain in the relationship.



Scorpio

Your unfinished work will be completed. Some new ways to increase business will come to your mind. You must share your words with your father, this will solve the problems going on in life. You will get success to a great extent in the work done together. You will learn something new from the elders of the house. There will be monetary gains in business. Offer cardamom to mother Katyayani, financial condition will be good.

Sagittarius

You will get full support of luck in doing new tasks. Your mind will be engaged in devotion to God, you can go to any temple where you will get happiness. You will set new dimensions in your career. Spouse's advice will be beneficial in some work. Will spend time with friends remembering old things. Boss will praise you for some of your work. Do exercise this morning, it will increase the positive energy inside you. By burning camphor in front of Maa Durga, you will get opportunities for profit.



Capricorn

Your day will be busy. You will be a little hesitant to take on a new responsibility, there may be some lack in your efforts. There will be a better rapport with your life partner. There will be a trend in the field of art and literature, people will praise you. People of this zodiac who are associated with the sports world, they will be busy in their practice. Today, there will be help from friends in financial matters. Take special care of your eyes. With folded hands in front of Mother Katyayani, the support of parents will continue.

Aquarius

Today will be favorable for you. Today, you will benefit from everyday tasks. Will think about investing money in business, the opinion of elders will prove to be better. You will feel good by helping in social work. Homelessness will go away. Will make a plan to watch a movie at home with siblings. Today you can get a chance to meet a respected person. Today auspicious events will be organized in the house, there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house. Touching the feet of Maa Durga, there will be an increase in wealth.

Pisces

Your day will be favourable. Today, with the help of the elders of the house, your important work can be completed. You will get some good news from a relative. Spouse will try to understand everything about you today, this will bring newness in the relationship. The father will try to fulfill the wishes of the children. People of this zodiac who want to do new business, do market analysis, you will get profit in business. People associated with the field of art will get respect in the society. Offer coconut to Maa Katyayani, the stalled work will be completed.

