Friday, September 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Navratri 2022: When is Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami? Know significance & Kanya Pujan Muhurat

Navratri 2022: When is Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami? Know significance & Kanya Pujan Muhurat

Durga Ashtami: This year, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated from September 26 to October 5. Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, is the eighth day of Navratri. This is considered as the most important day during this period and the devotees worship Maa Mahagauri and do Kanya Puja.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2022 9:39 IST
Durga Ashtami
Image Source : FREEPIK Durga Ashtami

Navratri 2022: The nine-day Hindu festival wherein the nine forms of goddess Durga are worshipped will be concluded with the festival of Vijayadashami or Dussehra. After a gap of two years, people will be able to celebrate Maha Navami and Durga Puja without any restrictions. On Durga Ashtami, devotees worship Goddess Durga and observe a fast. The last two days of Navratri are said to hold a special significance among Hindus. Celebrated with much fervour, joy and excitement, the highlight of these two days is the ritual known as Kanya Pujan. Devotees complete the ritual on either Ashtami or Navami. 

This year, Shardiya Navratri is celebrated from September 26 to October 5. Ashtami, also known as Durga Ashtami, is the eighth day of Navratri. This is considered as the most important day during this period and the devotees worship Maa Mahagauri and do Kanya Puja.

Durga Ashtami 2022: Date and Auspicious Timings

This year, Ashtami will be marked on October 3. According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami Tithi will begin at 06:47 pm on October 2 and end at 04:37 pm on October 3. 

Durga Ashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the eighth day of Navratri, offer red dupatta and red tilak to the idol of the goddess. Clean the area where you have to perform the puja and then place an idol or a picture of Goddess Mahagauri. Pray to the goddess while taking white flowers in your hands.

Kanya Puja: Signifinace

During Navratri, female worship is of great importance. The Navratri fast of devotees is completed only after nine girls are worshiped as the reflection of the nine goddesses. Maa Durga after getting pleased by the offerings or Dakshina showers the devotees with blessings. Devotees pray to Maa Mahagauri on this day. She symbolizes purity, serenity and tranquillity.

Durga Ashtami 2022: Mantra

Vande Vanchit Kamarth Chandrardhkrit Shekharam

Sinhruda Chaturbhuja Mahagauri Yashswanim

Purnandu Nibhan Gauri Somchakrastithta Ashtam Mahagauri Trinetram
Varabhitikaran Trishool Damroodharan Mahagauri Bhajem
Patambar Paridhanan Mriduhasya Nanalankar Bhooshitam
Manjeer Haar Keyoor, Kinkini, Ratnakundal Manditam
Praful  Vandana Pallavandhara Kaant Kapolan Trailokya Mohnam
Kamniya Lavanya Mrinal Chandangandhliptam.

 

 

Read More Lifestyle News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News