Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know all about chandra grahan & find out how it will effect your life

According to Indian time, the touch period of this lunar eclipse will be on November 8 at 2:39 pm. Its middle period will be at 3:47 pm and its salvation period will be at 6.19 pm. Therefore, the duration of this eclipse will be 03 hours 39 minutes, while its Sutak has started from 3.49 pm last night. Let us tell you that the Sutak eclipse of the lunar eclipse takes 9 hours before the eclipse starts.

The next lunar eclipse in India will occur on 28 October 2023, which will be a partial lunar eclipse. Prior to this, a lunar eclipse occurred in India on 19 November 2021, which was a partial lunar eclipse.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible in India

This total lunar eclipse can be seen in India. Some parts of India will see a total lunar eclipse while most parts will see a partial lunar eclipse. Apart from India, the last lunar eclipse of the year will be visible in most parts of Asia, Australia, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, North Eastern Europe, North America and South America.

Lunar eclipse will happen in this zodiac and constellation

This lunar eclipse will take place on 08 November 2022 in Aries and Bharani Nakshatra constellation. The ruling planet of Aries is Mars and on this day it will remain in retrograde state in the third house. Apart from this, Moon will be present with Rahu and Sun will be situated with Ketu, Venus and Mercury. Devguru Brihaspati will also sit in his own zodiac sign Pisces and Shani Dev will also sit in his own zodiac Capricorn.

