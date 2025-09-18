Horoscope today [September 18, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 18 September 2025: Know your daily astrology predictions, lucky numbers, and colours for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

New Delhi:

Today is Thursday, the Dwadashi Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 11:25 pm tonight. Shraddha of those on Dwadashi Tithi will be performed today. Shiva Yoga will remain till 9:37 pm tonight. Also, after crossing the entire day and night today, Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 7:06 am tomorrow.

Aries horoscope today – September 18, 2025

Today will be spent completing important tasks. Harmony will increase within your family life. You may have to shoulder a major responsibility today. Several opportunities for financial gain will come your way, strengthening your financial position. You’ll receive support from a senior person whose advice and experience will help resolve your issues. Those in politics may engage in social work today, enhancing their public image.

Lucky Number: 04

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus horoscope today – September 18, 2025

Today will be a splendid day. A relative may return some money you had lent, which you can use for planned tasks. You’ll benefit in the media field and may receive big opportunities. Those in private jobs might get good news regarding a promotion. Engineering students will receive new growth opportunities and senior guidance in completing important practicals.

Lucky Number: 01

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini horoscope today – September 18, 2025

Your day will be excellent. You will gain good profits in business and strengthen client relationships. Married life will remain happy, and good news may come from your children. If facing a health issue, you will consult a good doctor for better treatment. With the help of a colleague, you’ll complete pending office work and your teamwork will impress your boss. You'll also spend quality time with your children, bringing them joy.

Lucky Number: 05

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Cancer horoscope today – September 18, 2025

Your day will be a mix of good and average. Students of this sign will get favourable results according to their efforts. Married life will be joyful. You’ll participate actively in religious activities. Business will yield good profits, improving your financial status. However, unnecessary expenses should be controlled. Your health will remain good today.

Lucky Number: 09

Lucky Colour: Peach

Leo horoscope today – September 18, 2025

Today will be beneficial. You’ll succeed at work, and pending tasks will be completed. Harmony in married life will improve. Family members may praise you for your efforts, and your interest in studies will increase. Positive changes will come in your job, and you may repay a loan. You’ll enjoy dining out with friends. You might also take expert advice regarding investment decisions.

Lucky Number: 06

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo horoscope today – September 18, 2025

A brilliant day lies ahead. You’ll be involved in social activities and may network with influential people. Fashion designers of this sign may receive a large online order. Marital harmony will grow, and family conditions will improve. You may hear good news from your children, and enemies will be defeated. You could be honoured in society for your diligence.

Lucky Number: 03

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra horoscope today – September 18, 2025

Today will be a good day. Pay special attention to your diet. Income will increase, and comfort levels will rise. Students of this sign will focus on their studies and may soon get selected. Avoid making decisions based on emotions, as someone may try to manipulate you. While out, you may meet someone who proves beneficial for your business in the future.

Lucky Number: 08

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio horoscope today – September 18, 2025

You will have a cheerful day. Your confidence and strength will increase. Your efforts in a certain task will succeed, bringing mental peace. Unmarried individuals may soon receive good marriage proposals. Friends will encourage you, and you’ll share your thoughts with them. You’ll find relief in a legal matter, easing your stress.

Lucky Number: 08

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 18, 2025

Today will be better for you. Harmony in family relationships will continue. Your financial side will grow stronger. A video call meeting with a client will offer valuable suggestions. A relative might bring you a gift. You may receive good news from your children, creating a joyful atmosphere at home. Overall, the day will pass smoothly.

Lucky Number: 09

Lucky Colour: Green

Capricorn horoscope today – September 18, 2025

Today will be a positive day. A misunderstanding with someone close will be resolved, and your day will be filled with happiness. You’ll feel inclined toward spirituality and may spend time at a nearby temple, finding peace. Those involved in the stationery business will see good profits. Ensure you give medicines to elderly on time and take good care of them. You’ll receive affection from your parents and complete tasks with ease.

Lucky Number: 04

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius horoscope today – September 18, 2025

The day will be favourable. Elder family members will offer you guidance that will prove beneficial. Writers of this sign may get their book published and even receive an award for it. Keep yourself fit through exercise. Your business will do well, and you may also plan to start something new. Try to resolve any matter peacefully.

Lucky Number: 01

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces horoscope today – September 18, 2025

You’ll have a wonderful day. You may be busy hosting a special guest, bringing joy to your household. A major task will be completed. You’ll feel energetic throughout the day and may discover new sources of income. Avoid engaging in unnecessary conversations. Your children may help someone in need, making you proud of them.

Lucky Number: 03

Lucky Colour: Pink

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)