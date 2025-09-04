Last Chandra Grahan of 2025: Astrologers warn 3 zodiac signs to be careful The last lunar eclipse of 2025 will occur on 7 September. Astrologers warn Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces zodiac signs to be cautious. Actions and mantras explained.

The last lunar eclipse of 2025 will take place on 7 September. The day will coincide with the full moon of the Bhadrapada month. While astronomically a rare celestial event, lunar eclipses also hold great significance in astrology.

According to astrologers, this eclipse will require special caution for three zodiac signs: Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. It is important to understand the implications of this event. Take a look:

Why Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces must be cautious

Astrology considers Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces as water signs. The Moon, too, is linked to the water element and influences the tides of the ocean as well as human emotions. Since the lunar eclipse directly affects the Moon, people of these three signs may experience its stronger impact.

During this period, natives of these signs may face heightened mental stress, indecision, or emotional imbalance. There may also be an increased risk of accidents or minor injuries, and rash decisions could lead to setbacks. This is why astrologers advise them to stay alert and avoid unnecessary risks on the day of the eclipse.

What Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces should do

Avoid long journeys: If travel is unavoidable, it is recommended to offer prayers to Lord Shiva before leaving.

Postpone financial decisions: Avoid making major money-related choices during this period.

Engage in prayer and charity: Chanting mantras and making donations on this day are believed to reduce the negative effects of the eclipse.

Focus on calmness: Spending the day in meditation or self-reflection can help stabilise emotions.

Mantras to chant during Chandra Grahan 2025

Om Shraam Shreem Shraum Sah Chandramase Namah

Om Aim Kleem Somaya Namah

Om Somaya Namah

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam, Urvaarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

While the eclipse is a fascinating celestial sight, astrology suggests that those under the Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces zodiacs should be especially mindful. With spiritual practices, prayers, and conscious choices, they can reduce the potential negative influences of the lunar eclipse and turn the day into one of inner balance and reflection.

Disclaimer: The information provided is based on religious beliefs and astrological traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not confirm the authenticity of these views.