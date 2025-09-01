Chandra Grahan 2025 in India: Sutak rules and zodiac signs that will benefit The last lunar eclipse of 2025 will be visible in India on 7 September. Check Sutak period, rituals, and astrology effects on Aries, Aquarius and Pisces.

The second lunar eclipse of the year will start at 9:58 p.m. and finish at 1:26 a.m. on September 7, 2025. For this lunar eclipse, there will also be a Sutak period. It will begin on September 7 at 12:58 p.m. and conclude when the eclipse is over.

The eclipse will occur during Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra and Aquarius. Due to being visible in India, its effect will be very high. Astrology predicts that the zodiac signs that are afflicted by Shani Sade Sati will benefit from this eclipse.

Lunar eclipse astrology predictions for Aries, Aquarius and Pisces

1. Aries: Lunar eclipse will prove to auspicious for those suffering from Shani Sade Sati

The last lunar eclipse of the year will give great benefits to Aries people in their careers. There are strong chances of changing jobs. The financial condition will become stronger than before. You will also make a profit in business. But you have to be a little cautious about your health.

2. Aquarius: Auspicious time for spiritual practice and introspection

The last lunar eclipse of the year will affect your personality and mental balance. This time will be auspicious for spiritual practice and introspection. You will be able to complete your tasks well. You will get benefits in many ways during this period.

3. Pisces: Financial condition will improve

A lunar eclipse will have a positive effect on Pisces. Your financial condition will improve. You will be able to earn money through many means. Hard work done in any work will pay off.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

