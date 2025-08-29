Shukra Nakshatra transit on 3 September 2025: Zodiac signs blessed with love, marriage and money On 3 September 2025, Venus enters Ashlesha Nakshatra. This shift is set to bless certain zodiac signs with love, marriage, prosperity and stronger relationships.

New Delhi:

Venus or Shukra, the planet of love, prosperity, and material pleasures, is set to change its nakshatra next week. On 3 September 2025, Venus will move out of Pushya Nakshatra and enter Ashlesha Nakshatra, which is ruled by Mercury.

Astrologers believe that this shift will bring powerful influence on relationships, finances, and social reputation. For some zodiac signs, the effects will be especially positive, bringing harmony in love, sudden marriage opportunities, and even fresh chances for partnerships.

Also Read: Chandra Grahan on September 7, 2025: Zodiac signs that will benefit the most

Zodiac signs most blessed by Venus’s transit

1. Aries

The Venus nakshatra change will bring visible improvements in your personal life.

You will feel more confident expressing your emotions, strengthening your bond with your partner.

Some Aries natives may introduce their partner to family members and receive positive support.

Financial growth and stability are also supported under Venus’s influence.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio natives may find themselves more open and expressive during this phase.

Planning a romantic outing or spending quality time with a partner is likely.

Married individuals will notice smoother relationships and harmony at home.

Singles may experience deeper emotional connections.

Luxury expenses may increase, bringing comfort and joy to your lifestyle.

3. Capricorn

This Venus transit could prove especially meaningful for Capricorns.

Marriage opportunities are strong, and some may finalise wedding plans.

Married couples will see old conflicts resolved, paving way for happiness.

Business partnerships with your spouse or loved one may begin.

Social reputation will rise, and fresh career opportunities may also open up.

4. Pisces

Pisces natives are set to experience a strong influence from Venus.

Marriage proposals and quick wedding plans are highly likely.

Singles may meet someone special who brings long-term commitment.

Personal struggles will ease, helping you feel more peaceful.

Your charm and grace will win people over, boosting your social standing.

Venus Nakshatra change

The Venus transit into Ashlesha Nakshatra on 3 September 2025 brings a wave of positivity for Aries, Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces. While some will find love and marriage, others will enjoy harmony in family life, financial balance, and social recognition.

This is the time to embrace love, strengthen relationships, and welcome prosperity. Venus’s blessings will help these signs move forward with confidence and joy.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional astrology. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims. India TV does not verify or endorse the accuracy of this information.)