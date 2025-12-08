Aditya Mangal Raj Yoga: Sun–Mars conjunction to bless these zodiac signs from December 16 Aditya Mangal Raj Yoga will form in Sagittarius from December 16, 2025 to January 14, 2026. Astrology says Gemini, Leo, Scorpio and Pisces will see strong gains and life-changing success.

Mars will pass through Sagittarius on December 7, 2025, at 8:27 pm. On December 16, the Sun will enter this sign of the zodiac. As a result, Aditya Mangal Raj Yoga will be created when Mars and the Sun align. In astrology, this yoga is regarded as quite potent.

The individual whose horoscope includes this yoga is thought to have great success in life. From December 16, 2025, until January 14, 2026, this yogi will be in Sagittarius. Let us find out which zodiac signs will be blessed with this yoga.

Zodiac signs that will benefit from this Raj Yoga

1. Gemini

The Raja Yoga formed by the conjunction of Mars and the Sun will brighten your fortunes. Any pending work will be completed. Your financial situation will become stronger. If you desire something, you will surely get it. Job offers from abroad may arrive. You will earn substantial profits in business.

2. Leo

This Rajyoga will prove to be a boon for Leos. All the troubles in your life will vanish. Success will be achieved in whatever you undertake. Those with jobs will hear good news. There will be no shortage of wealth and prosperity. There are chances of acquiring money through various sources.

3. Scorpio

Aditya Mangal Rajyoga will also prove beneficial for Scorpios. You will earn a good amount of money during this time. Furthermore, you will also be successful in saving money. You will receive significant support from your parents in any endeavour. You may purchase property during this time. A big dream is about to come true.

4. Pisces

Pisces will achieve significant success in any endeavour. Their wealth will increase significantly. Travelling will yield substantial profits. There are chances of purchasing a property or a vehicle. There are strong chances of a promotion.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

