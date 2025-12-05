Jupiter retrograde in Gemini 2025: What Aries to Pisces must do till March 11 for good results Jupiter turns retrograde in Gemini from December 5, 2025 till March 11. Acharya Indu Prakash shares how this transit will affect each zodiac sign and which remedies can strengthen results.

New Delhi:

Jupiter will enter Gemini at 5:25 pm on December 5, 2025. Up until 8:56 am on March 11, it will remain in retrograde transit in Gemini before turning direct. Thus, until March 11, discover from Acharya Indu Prakash the various impacts Jupiter will have on individuals of different zodiac signs.

Additionally, you will learn how to prevent unfavourable outcomes and guarantee favourable outcomes from retrograde Jupiter's auspicious position.

Aries

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your third house. The third house of your horoscope is associated with courage, siblings, and fame. This retrograde Jupiter transit will increase your prestige. Meanwhile, you may feel a little hesitant about expressing your views in front of others. Your relationships with your siblings will remain good. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious effects of Jupiter, you should worship Goddess Durga until March 11th.

Taurus

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your second house. The second house of the horoscope is related to our wealth and nature. This transit of retrograde Jupiter will bring you financial benefits. Support charitable causes and other service activities until March 11th. During this time, your nature will undergo a positive change. Those involved in clay work will see greater benefits during this time. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious results of Jupiter, tie one and a quarter kilograms of gram dal in a yellow cloth and donate it to a temple.

Gemini

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your ascendant, the first house. The ascendant, the first house in your horoscope, is associated with our body and face. This retrograde Jupiter transit will improve your financial situation. Your good behaviour will lead you on the path to progress. Seeking advice from your father or a father-like figure in any litigation or debate will be beneficial. Therefore, respect women to ensure Jupiter's auspicious results.

Cancer

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your twelfth house. The twelfth house of your horoscope is related to your expenses and marital bliss. This transit of retrograde Jupiter will bring you marital bliss. Your progress will depend on how you behave towards others. You should control your expenses. Therefore, to ensure Jupiter's auspicious results, apply a saffron or turmeric tilak on your forehead until March 11th.

Leo

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your eleventh house. The eleventh house of your horoscope is related to income and the fulfilment of desires. This retrograde transit of Jupiter will bring you a happy time until March 11th. Your income will increase, your desires will be fulfilled, and you will also attain a higher position. You will also benefit from your father's property. Therefore, to ensure Jupiter's auspicious results, help your family whenever they need it.

Virgo

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your tenth house. The tenth house of your horoscope is related to your career, state, and father. Under the influence of this retrograde Jupiter transit, your efforts will be successful. Career problems will end. Your father will experience business profits. Those involved in the gold, silver, or textile trade will particularly benefit. Therefore, to maintain Jupiter's auspicious effects, keep your head covered until March 11th.

Libra

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your ninth house. The ninth house of your horoscope is related to your destiny. Due to this transit of retrograde Jupiter, your fortune will be favourable until March 11th. You will also be true to your word and popular with others due to your abilities. Therefore, to maintain the auspicious effects of Jupiter, pray at the temple daily.

Scorpio

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your eighth house. The eighth house of your horoscope is related to your age. This retrograde transit of Jupiter will leave you somewhat confused. You also need to take care of your health until March 11th. During this time, you will be independent-minded, but you will have to make efforts to achieve worldly pleasures. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious results of Jupiter, be sure to donate something to a saint or a needy person who comes to your house.

Sagittarius

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your seventh house. The seventh house of your horoscope is related to your spouse. This retrograde transit will require you to strive for family happiness. You should treat your spouse well until March 11th. You should also take care of their health. You should accumulate wealth. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious effects of Jupiter, be sure to invite any guests who come to your house for food.

Capricorn

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your sixth house. The sixth house of your horoscope is related to friends, enemies, and health. This transit of Jupiter retrograde will keep your health good. Enemies will try to dominate you. Your father and children will need to continue their efforts for progress. You must understand every aspect of your friendship until March 11th. Therefore, to avoid Jupiter's inauspicious effects, keep gifting something to little girls and pour water at the root of a Peepal tree.

Aquarius

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your fifth house. The fifth house of your horoscope is related to children, intelligence, discretion, and romance. This retrograde transit of Jupiter will bring you respect and honour in society. By March 11th, your children will achieve success. Your home will resonate with the laughter of children. Therefore, to maintain the auspicious effects of Jupiter, worship Lord Ganesha and continue to support religious activities.

Pisces

Jupiter will transit retrograde in your fourth house. The fourth house of your horoscope is related to your house, land, vehicle, and mother. Due to this retrograde Jupiter transit, you will have to struggle a bit to gain benefits related to land, house, and vehicle. Unwanted transfers to work locations are also possible. During this time, take care of your health. To ensure Jupiter's auspicious results, seek the blessings of your elders and, if possible, gift them something.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavani on India TV.)