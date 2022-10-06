Aaj Ka Panchang 7 October 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 7 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 7 October 2022: Today is the Dwadashi date and Friday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Dwadashi Tithi will remain till 7.26 am today, after that Trayodashi Tithi will start, which will cross the whole day and will remain till 5:24 am the next morning. Today there will be Ravi Yoga from 6.17 pm onwards. Along with this, Shatabhisha Nakshatra will remain till 6.17 pm today. Apart from this, today is Pradosh fast. Also today is Panchak. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Dwadashi Tithi - Today morning till 7.26 am

Today morning till 7.26 am Trayodashi Tithi - After crossing the whole day till 5.24 am the next morning

- After crossing the whole day till 5.24 am the next morning Ravi Yoga- Today evening from 6.17 pm

Today evening from 6.17 pm Shatabhisha Nakshatra - till 6.17 pm today

Rahukal

Delhi - 10:41 am to 12:09 pm

10:41 am to 12:09 pm Mumbai - 10:58 am to 12:26 pm

10:58 am to 12:26 pm Chandigarh - 10:43 am to 12:10 pm

10:43 am to 12:10 pm Lucknow - 10:26 am to 11:54 pm

- 10:26 am to 11:54 pm Bhopal - 10:39 am to 12:08 pm

10:39 am to 12:08 pm Kolkata - From 09:56 am to 11:24 pm

From 09:56 am to 11:24 pm Ahmedabad - 10:59 am to 12:27 pm

10:59 am to 12:27 pm Chennai - 10:27 am to 11:57 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:16 am

- 6:16 am Sunset - 6:01 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

