Saturday, November 09, 2024
     
West Bengal: Two coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Express derail in Nalpur | VIDEO

West Bengal train derailment: The rescue operation is currently underway at the accident site which took place 20 kilometres away from Howrah district in Nalpur.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Kolkata Updated on: November 09, 2024 8:21 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) West Bengal: Four coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Express derail in Nalpur.

West Bengal train derailment: A train accident occurred in Nalpur today (November 9) where around two coaches of 22850 Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Weekly Express derailed and went off the tracks.

The train got derailed while passing the Nalpur station of Kharagpur Division at around 5:31 am. The railway officials arrived at the spot and passengers were being rescued from the derailed coaches. 

Accident relief train and medical relief trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur have reached the derailment spot. Buses have been arranged to carry the stranded passengers to their destinations. The restoration process is in progress. 

Kharagpur Help Desk number-

  • Railway 63764
  • P&T 032229-3764

According to the railways, there has been no major damage, and no casualties so far, and only one or two passengers have sustained minor injuries. As per reports, among the three derailed coaches, one was a parcel van and two were passenger coaches which were derailed on Saturday.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur and Onkar Sarkar)

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Accident averted as two trains came on same track in Varanasi

