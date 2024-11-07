10 new Vande Bharat Express trains to be launched in Kerala: Check route, ticket fare, stoppages

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express

Here comes a piece of good news for the passengewrs of Kerala. Ten new Vande Bharat Express trains, known as Namo Bharat, are all set to be launched across the state soon. Loved by passengers for their comfort and efficiency, these trains have been designed for inter-city travel at speeds of up to 130 km/h. These new Vande Bharat Express trains come equipped with amenities like automatic sliding doors and CCTV cameras for enhanced security.

With these Vande Bharat trains, tourists can visit the whole of Kerala to explore the state’s natural beauty and rich culture while travelling across a variety of destinations. These 10 trains are expected to boost Kerala’s tourism sector substantially, offering an improved travel experience. Moreover, these trains will also enhance connectivity to lesser-known destinations, enabling travellers to discover hidden gems across the state.

Vande Bharat Express: Check key routes and stops

Of the total ten new Vande Bharat Express trains, two trains will begin operations from Kollam, heading to Thirunelveli and Thrissur. There are also plans in place to extend the Thrissur route to the temple town of Guruvayur. With this, additional routes will connect Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam and Guruvayur to Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

Apart from the Kollam-Thrissur and Kollam-Thirunelveli routes, the Guruvayur-Madurai and Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram trains will have brief stopovers in Kollam.

The trains for Thirunelveli and Madurai will go through the scenic Kottarakkara-Punalur-Thenmala-Aryankavu route, passing through the historic Kollam-Shenkottai line.

Vande Bharat Express: Ticket fares

The Indian Railways said it has already announced the ticket fare for the Vande Bharat Express trains with a minimum ticket price of Rs 30, inclusive of GST. Apart from this, monthly tickets offer travel for the cost of 20 single journeys, providing value for frequent travellers. For example, the fare for the Bhuj to Ahmedabad route is priced at Rs 430, excluding GST.