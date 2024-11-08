Uttar Pradesh: Accident averted as two trains came on same track in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Two trains came on the same track in UP.

Uttar Pradesh: On Thursday (November 7), a major train accident was averted in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi as the two trains came face to face on the same track. The Swatantrata Senani Express and Ayodhya Dham Special narrowly avoided a collision like situation. According to reports, due to chain pulling, the Swatantrata Senani Express was stationary in the yard of Varanasi Junction while travelling from New Delhi to Jaynagar. As a result, the rear part of the Swatantrata Senani Express crossed the signal and was positioned beyond it.

2 trains avoid collision

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Dham Special train, departing from platform number 3 of Varanasi Junction, was given a green signal. As the special train approached the yard near Varanasi Junction, the driver noticed that the rear part of the Swatantrata Senani Express was still on the same track ahead. The driver immediately applied the emergency brakes. With the train slowing down, the Ayodhya Dham Special stopped about 50 meters before the Swatantrata Senani Express, thus preventing a major accident. The driver informed senior railway officials.

Once railway authorities were notified about the incident, there was a sense of urgency. The officials then cleared both trains to resume their journeys. Passengers breathed a sigh of relief after the incident.

Railway authorities form investigation team

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and an investigation committee has been set up involving relevant departments. It is believed that once the inquiry report is submitted, action may be taken against the responsible parties. It is also speculated that the person who gave the green signal to the train could face consequences. Thankfully, no passengers were harmed in the incident, and both trains' passengers are safe. It is worth mentioning that in recent months, there have been attempts to sabotage trains across the country, which has prompted the railway department to remain on high alert.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)