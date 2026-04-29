West Bengal records historic turnout, crosses 92 per cent polling in two phases

Kolkata:

West Bengal has recorded a historic voter turnout in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, with overall polling crossing 92 per cent across the two phases, the highest since Independence, according to the Election Commission on Wednesday (April 29).

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Elections recorded an impressive voter turnout of approximately 91.66 per cent till 7:45 pm, while Phase I saw a turnout of 93.19 per cent. The combined polling across both phases stood at 92.47 per cent, surpassing the previous high of 84.72 per cent recorded during the 2011 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention that the figures are provisional and do not include service voters and postal ballots.

Phase 2 records 91.94% turnout

The second and final phase of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 concluded on Wednesday with an impressive voter turnout of approximately 91.66 per cent till 7:45 pm. Polling, which ended at 6 pm, covered 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal.

The total electorate stood at around 3.21 crore, including 1,64,35,627 men, 1,57,37,418 women, and 792 transgender voters. A total of 1,448 candidates, including 220 women, contested across 41,001 polling stations, with over 8,000 booths managed entirely by women.

Gender-wise voter participation

Women voters outnumbered men in participation during this election, with the female turnout at 93.24 per cent compared to 91.74 per cent male participation, the Commission said. In Phase II, gender-wise voter participation reflected strong engagement across all categories:

Male: 91.07%

Female: 92.28%

Third Gender: 91.28%

Total: 91.66%

TMC vs BJP

The electoral contest in the state remains primarily between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), aiming for a fourth consecutive term, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is looking for a historic victory in the state.

The second phase witnessed various key political figures casting their votes, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, BJP candidate and mother of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, TMC MP Mitali Bag, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, among others.

The second phase of polling, along with a massive voter surge, also witnessed alleged incidents of violence with opposing parties levelling accusations of abuse and intimidation on the rival party.

The first phase of polling was held on April 23. The results will be declared on May 4 along with outcomes in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari claims he will defeat Mamata Banerjee by more than 20,000 votes in West Bengal

Also Read: West Bengal Poll of Polls: Four exit polls give edge to BJP, only one predicts TMC's return