West Bengal bandh today: Will schools, colleges, metro, offices remain closed? Check affected services

The West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar called for a 12-hour bandh on Wednesday. Majumdar, also a union minister, accused the Left and the TMC of employing a strategy of "setting politics" in Bengal over the rape and murder case. The announcement from the BJP comes after the clashes between police and members of Chhatr Samaj during Nabanna Abhiyan.

Timing of Bangla bandh

With the Bangla Bandh, BJP said that it has extended moral support to the student protestors. The BJP has announced the bandh for 12 hours between 6 am to 6 pm today. West Bengal witnessed fierce protests on Tuesday after thousands of students hit the streets of Kolkata and marched towards Nabanna (Secretariat), demanding Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The police use water cannons and tear gas against the marchers while also resorting to lathi charges. More than 100 protestors were detained. The coercive action by the police was criticised by the BJP, which called for a West Bengal bandh today.

What's open, what's closed?

The BJP has asked all business organizations to keep markets closed as part of the West Bengal bandh on Wednesday. However, the Mamata Banerjee government has said that government offices will remain open as it opposes the bandh. While the buses and other public transport, including the metro, will ply normally, the bandh may disrupt their movement. Private offices are also likely to be affected. The commuters who use the Kolkata Metro must check with the official website of the Kolkata Metro for the latest updates.

Government offices, banks, schools and colleges will open on Wednesday. However, students are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools and colleges for last-minute updates amid the evolving situations. Emergency services like medical care, and ambulance will also remain fully functional.

