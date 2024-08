The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 12-hour strike in West Bengal today in response to police action during a protest march to the state secretariat, Nabanna. The protest was organised over the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar criticised the state government, accusing it of ignoring public demands for justice. "We are compelled to call for a general strike as this autocratic regime turns a deaf ear to the voices of people seeking justice for the deceased doctor. Instead of delivering justice, Mamata Banerjee's police are targeting peace-loving citizens who only want a safe and secure environment for women," Majumdar said.