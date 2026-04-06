West Bengal Elections Opinion Poll LIVE: Can BJP restrict Mamata Banerjee's fourth straight term?

Kolkata:

The upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections is set to witness a high-stakes contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is aiming to end the TMC's rule in the state. The TMC has been in power since 2011, while the BJP has steadily expanded its footprint over the years. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP managed to win just three seats. However, its performance saw a significant jump in 2021, when it emerged as the principal opposition party with 77 seats.

Meanwhile, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has entered the fray in alliance with the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), floated by former TMC leader Humayun Kabir. The AIMIM-AJUP alliance is expected to influence vote shares in Muslim-dominated constituencies. Despite the presence of smaller players, the election is largely being viewed as a direct contest between the TMC and the BJP, setting the stage for an intense political battle in the state.

What happened in the 2021 Assembly elections?

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the TMC secured a decisive victory, winning 213 seats, well above the two-thirds majority mark in the 294-member Assembly, with a vote share of 48.02%. The BJP emerged as the principal opposition, bagging 77 seats and securing 38.15% of the vote share.

Among other parties, the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), an ally of the TMC, won one seat with a 0.27% vote share, while the Indian Secular Front (ISF) also managed to win a single seat with 1.36% of the votes.

The Congress and Left parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), All India Forward Bloc (AIFB), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), and Communist Party of India (CPI)—failed to open their accounts in the election.

West Bengal Elections 2026 dates

West Bengal will go for polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results to be declared on May 4. In the first phase, the election will be held in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum, East and West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, Maldaha, Murshidabad, North and South Dinajpur, West Bardhaman, Darjeeling, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong. In the second phase, the election will be held in East Bardhaman, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata.

Also Read: Malda incident example of 'maha jungle raj': PM Modi goes all gun blazing against TMC in Cooch Behar

Also Read: West Bengal Elections 2026: BJP releases fifth list; 292 candidates declared till now | Check here