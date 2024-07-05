Saturday, July 06, 2024
     
Undetonated WWII bomb, discovered in West Bengal, diffused

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee commends officials involved in safely diffusing an undetonated World War II bomb found in Jhargram district.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Kolkata Published on: July 05, 2024 17:38 IST
West Bengal
Image Source : X/ @MAMATAOFFICIAL Undetonated World War II bomb found in West Bengal's Jhargram successfully defused

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (July 5) thanked the state government machinery and the Indian Air Force for their quick efforts in response to finding an undetonated bomb from World War II in West Bengal's Jhargram district.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the West Bengal Chief Minister stated that as soon as news of the incident came to light, with an undetonated bomb from World War II being found in Bhulanpur village, Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district, the concerned officials immediately swung into action. First they rescued people residing in the nearby area, and then diffused the bomb successfully. 

"Yesterday, it came to our notice that an undetonated bomb from World War II was found in an open field in Bhulanpur village, Gopiballavpur in Jhargram district. State government machinery, including the police and the airforce, immediately swung into action," the West Bengal Chief Minister said. 

"Residents from nearby areas were shifted to safe and secure places. The bomb was then safely and successfully diffused. I thank everyone involved for the good work done," she added.

