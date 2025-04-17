Two children injured in bomb blast in West Bengal's Malda, probe begins The incident took place in Dinutola village of Birnagar 2 gram panchayat under Kaliachak police station area.

Malda:

At least two children were injured in a bomb blast while playing in an abandoned house in the Malda district of West Bengal on Thursday, said officials. The incident occurred in Dinutola village, under the Birnagar 2 Gram Panchayat and within the jurisdiction of Kaliachak police station. It has caused a significant stir and widespread sensation in the area.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Kaliachak police immediately arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

How did it happen?

According to local sources, at around 3 pm on Thursday, five children went to play in an abandoned house owned by Farman Sheikh. There, they discovered a ball, and while playing with it, a mishap occurred.

The ball exploded when thrown to the ground, injuring two children on the spot, while the others fell unconscious due to the blast's sound. Hearing the explosion, locals rushed to the scene, and the injured children were quickly rescued and taken to Seelampur Rural Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Malda's Vaishnavnagar police station has initiated an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

