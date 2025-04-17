Mamata Banerjee claims MHA not sharing details of people entering Bengal from foreign countries West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for greater accountability from the BSF following the extension of its jurisdiction to 50 km from the border.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the Home Ministry has not shared the details of the individuals entering the state from foreign countries. She also called for greater accountability from the BSF following the extension of its jurisdiction to 50 km from the border.

Speaking on Murshidabad violence, Banerjee urged the Governor not to visit the riot-hit district, citing concerns over the situation. The districts of Suti, Jangipur and Samserganj had been witnessing widespread protests that turned violent in the past weeks.

Agitators burnt vehicles, torched police vans and clashes were triggered, also resulting in cops getting injured. Three people were killed in the violence, with the subsequent deployment of BSF and central forces in pockets of the district.